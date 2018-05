Your Smart Shopper team wants to help you have a sweet day because it's National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day!

Here's one deal we found! Fired Pie, known for its pizza, is firing up the deals on dessert! Today, the restaurants will offer the Lil' Chocolate Chip Cookie for 50% off! The normal price is around $1.49, so you'll save about 75 cents per cookie! The deal is good from open to close.

Click here to find a Fired Pie near you.

Thrillist also has some more places you can score a cookie deal.

Have you heard of anyone else offering chocolate chip cookie deals today? Let us know!