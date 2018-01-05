FREEBIE FRIDAY! Enjoy all kinds of free events this weekend!

It's time for FREEBIE FRIDAY!

Don't miss the first "First Friday" art walk of 2018! Head to downtown Phoenix on Roosevelt Street from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. to enjoy the free art. Plus, you'll score free admission to the Heard Museum and Phoenix Art Museum between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. as well!

The IV Battle Clash of Chavez is happening this weekend too! Saturday and Sunday, there's a huge racquetball tournament. The Doubles Scrambler is on Saturday at 3:30 p.m., and it's free to participate. In case you're not familiar, that's where you play multiple games in one evening with various partners. The rest of the tournament is NOT free to play in, but you can watch for free at Cesar Chavez High School and Park in Laveen.

Saturday only, enjoy the Glendale Glitter and Glow Balloon Festival in downtown Glendale. From 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., you can see lots of hot air balloons, over a million LED lights, bands jamming out, food, rides and more! To make it even better, it's free to get in and it's free to park! They will also have shuttles available too.