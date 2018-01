PHOENIX - Looking for something to do this week?

Check out the top events, festivals, concerts and shows happening around the Valley this week.

Phoenix Suns vs. Atlanta Hawks (Jan. 2)

Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena

Time: 7 p.m.

Admission: $9+

Willie Nelson & Family (Jan. 3)

Where: Celebrity Theatre

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Admission: $72 - $132

First "First Friday" Artwalk of 2018 (Jan. 5)

Where: Downtown Phoenix, Roosevelt Street

Time: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Admission: Free

** Free admission to Heard Museum, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

** Free admission to Phoenix Art Museum, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Phoenix Symphony: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets Concert (Jan. 5-7)

Where: Symphony Hall

Time: Performance times vary

Admission: $40 - $99

Leslie Jones (Jan. 6)

Where: The Ballroom at Talking Stick Resort

Time: 8 p.m.

Admission: $35 (standing room only, per website)

Night of the Three Kings (Jan. 6)

Where: Phoenix Zoo

Time: 5:30 p.m. - 8 :30 p.m.

Admission: Regular Zoolights admission, $17.95 - $21.95

**ZooLights runs through Jan. 14, 2018

Glendale Glitter and Glow Balloon Festival (Jan. 6)

Where: Downtown Glendale

Time: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Admission: Free

Yo Gotti (Jan. 6)

Where: Celebrity Theatre

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Admission: $50 - $200

ChillFest at Odysea in the Desert (through Jan. 6)

Where: Odysea in the Desert complex, Loop 101 and Via da Ventura

Time: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Admission: $5 to skate

Phoenix Suns vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (Jan. 7)

Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena

Time: 6 p.m

Admission: 21+

Zoppe : An Italian Family Circus (through Jan. 7)

Where: Chandler Center for the Arts

Time: Varies by night. Some matinee performances available.

Admission: $15 - $40