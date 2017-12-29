FREEBIE FRIDAY! Check out these five free events this weekend!

It's time for Freebie Friday! There are so many FREEBIES you can enjoy this weekend!

The 11th Annual Arahorse Farm Tour returns to Scottsdale this holiday weekend through January 1, 2018!

Nine of the most prestigious farms will open their barns to the public for FREE so that you can see the beauty, history, and lifestyle of the Arabian Horse up close and personal. There will also be a benefit auction for Healing Hearts Animal Rescue and Refuge, which raised more than $20,000 to help horses in distress. Click here for more information, and the tour schedule.

After your tour, head over to Desert Ridge Marketplace if you want to hop into a living snow globe! There will be nightly snowfall through December 31st between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

If you'd rather enjoy cooler temperatures, head up to Show Low, AZ! They're having the annual Deuce of Clubs Drop at Festival Marketplace! The playing card will be dropped from a crane, and there will be a free photo booth, cocoa and popcorn available, free noisemakers and party items, and fire pits to keep you warm. It's a short party from 11 p.m. to midnight.

If you stay in town, Mill Avenue is not hosting a major New Year's Eve block party, but at midnight, Four Peaks Brewing Company will put on a fireworks show over Tempe Town Lake for all to enjoy for FREE!

Plus, check out Scottsdazzle! Enjoy all the free fun!

