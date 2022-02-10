FREE Phoenix Open shuttle service from the Scottsdale Quarter

SCOTTSDALE — Phoenix Open attendees can take a free shuttle to and from the Scottsdale Quarter thanks to a partnership with the local company The Driver Provider.

Starting Thursday at noon, Driver Provider shuttles will pick up passengers across the street from Sorso Wine Room and provide service until 5 p.m. through Sunday, Feb. 13.

Two Mercedes Sprinter buses will transport attendees throughout the duration of the Open.

