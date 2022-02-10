Watch
NewsSmart Shopper

Actions

FREE Phoenix Open shuttle service from the Scottsdale Quarter

items.[0].image.alt
Provided by Waste Management Phoenix Open
Phoenix Open.jpg
Posted at 8:57 AM, Feb 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 10:57:48-05

SCOTTSDALE — Phoenix Open attendees can take a free shuttle to and from the Scottsdale Quarter thanks to a partnership with the local company The Driver Provider.

Starting Thursday at noon, Driver Provider shuttles will pick up passengers across the street from Sorso Wine Room and provide service until 5 p.m. through Sunday, Feb. 13.

Two Mercedes Sprinter buses will transport attendees throughout the duration of the Open.

Don't have your ticket to the Phoenix Open yet? Check out ways you can get in for free!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo