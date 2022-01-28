How to get in the Waste Management Phoenix Open 2022 for FREE

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Want to enjoy the greatest show on grass without breaking the bank?

Ticket prices for the Waste Management Phoenix Open normally range from $50-75 for single-day General Admission, but the ABC15 Smart Shopper team is breaking down the deals to help you save money, including several ways to get in for FREE!

Kids 15 and under get free admission every day when accompanied by an adult

On Monday and Tuesday (practice round days), as part of Ford Free Days, everyone can get in for free

All first responders and active and retired military service members can get in for free each day. You are limited to two free tickets — one for you and a guest — per day and you must register online

If you shop at Safeway or Albertsons, you can find a code to get discounted tickets. You can enter the code online to redeem that deal.

For those on social media, WMPO has been holding weekly ticket giveaways with the last one taking place the week of Feb. 1. Winners can receive a pair of tickets.

The Waste Management Phoenix Open tees off on Feb. 7, 2022, and runs through Feb. 13.