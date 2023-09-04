Food prices are up this Labor Day: How to save on groceries

If you're spending the day grilling this Labor Day, the family barbecue is going to cost you more.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, food at home is up over 3% this year. The company Pattern broke down which Labor Day food items are seeing the biggest increase.

The list includes mayo, with a 16% increase in price over the past year, potato chips, soda and ketchup.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says beef is now over $5 a pound, compared to $4.64 in January. The cost of pork is also up. It's an issue Adriana Zapata, owner of Cocina Adamex has been dealing with this past year.

"Carnitas, which is a pork meat, got to a point where we couldn't sustain it. The price wouldn't be comparable to our other prices where it would stand out too much and then I don't think that would be fair to our customers," she said. "Other items, you just find a substitute for a while, like produce. Maybe we use cabbage, instead of lettuce."

Bankrate has some tips to save at the grocery store:

