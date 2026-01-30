February discounts, Super Bowl deals and freebies around the Valley

Looking to treat yourself while saving some money? Here are some of the best deals and freebies around the Valley in February.

Restaurants, stores and more deals



Someburros is offering $5 off Fiesta Platters on February 8th only.

February 4th is “National Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit Day," and at any Whataburger location open 24 hours, guests can get a free HBCB from 6 a.m. - 11 a.m. with no purchase necessary. Fazoli’s : Catch a free Whole Pizza with the purchase of a Family Meal, valid at participating locations for Rewards Members on Feb. 8.

is offering a $19.99 Dinner for Two for Rewards members at participating locations from 2/12 through 2/16, which includes Two Spaghetti with Marinara or Meat Sauce Fettuccine Alfredo, Two Small Drinks, and Two Desserts. Native Grill & Wing s: Receive $10 off orders of $75 or more at participating locations when you order in restaurant, or via phone by Friday, Feb. 6, and pick up on Sunday, Feb. 8. Also, if dining in for the big game, feast on Family Bundles and drink specials starting at just $4.50.

is serving up the ultimate game-day spread with its $35 Championship Sunday Mega Meal, available for dine-in or takeout at all locations. The special includes a large cheese pizza, spaghetti and meatballs, Babbo’s rich Alfredo Supremo, a large Caesar salad, and two loaves of house-made focaccia bread. Roaring Fork will be offering “Dinner on Us” (buy one entrée, get the second one free) on Sunday, February 8th.

will be offering “Dinner on Us” (buy one entrée, get the second one free) on Sunday, February 8th. Pedal Haus will have its Sunday Funday specials ($4 Day Drinkers, $7 Margs, $7 Micheladas, $8 Bloody Marys and Make Your Own Mimosas) until 3 p.m. on Feb. 8, along with its legendary half-off wing specials all day long.

will have its Sunday Funday specials ($4 Day Drinkers, $7 Margs, $7 Micheladas, $8 Bloody Marys and Make Your Own Mimosas) until 3 p.m. on Feb. 8, along with its legendary half-off wing specials all day long. Salt + Lime 's locations has all-day happy hour on Feb. 8 with $10 dishes, including smoked chicken poppers, tortas, quesadillas and more. Well drinks are $5, and get $2 off beer, and $3 off wine.

: Check out the Smokin’ Hot Valentine’s Day Celebration at the Ranch all-day on Sat., Feb. 14. Get a slow‑smoked prime rib dinner, featuring a tender 12oz cut served with a loaded baked potato for $42. To celebrate Galentine's Day later, on Wed., Feb. 11, enjoy live country music, $6 espresso martinis to fuel the fun, $5 Sun Cruiser teas and White Claws, $12 smoked wings for the table. Over Easy has launched its new Weekday Social, available Monday through Friday from noon to 2 p.m., featuring $12 lunch items, $2 off Easy Teasers, and $5 mimosas, brunch punch, and Salty Dogs

has launched its new Weekday Social, available Monday through Friday from noon to 2 p.m., featuring $12 lunch items, $2 off Easy Teasers, and $5 mimosas, brunch punch, and Salty Dogs BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse has a variety of deals this month!

Through Feb. 8, the MVP Bundle is $55 and includes a Large Deep Dish Pizza plus your choice of 3 lbs. of boneless wings or 30 bone-in wings. On February 9 and every Monday moving forward, guests can enjoy a $19.99 Large Deep Dish Pizza as part of BJ’s Pizza Party Mondays, or opt for the $13 Pizookie Meal Deal, which includes a personal deep dish pizza and house salad plus a personal size Pizookie for dessert BJ’s is offering an online-only Valentine’s eGift deal: Buy $50 in eGift cards, get a $10 Bonus Card (available 2/1–2/14; bonus cards redeemable 2/16–3/31).

National Pizza Day is on Feb. 9, and Patricia’s Pizza has a buy one Napolitana pizza, get one FREE offer.

has a buy one Napolitana pizza, get one FREE offer. Twin Peaks: On Super Bowl Sunday (2/8) , dine-in guests can score FREE Chips & Queso and enjoy ongoing giveaways each quarter

On Super Bowl Sunday (2/8) dine-in guests can score FREE Chips & Queso and enjoy ongoing giveaways each quarter Streets of New York: Every Monday, guests can take advantage of a buy one pizza, get the second half off special.

Every Monday, guests can take advantage of a buy one pizza, get the second half off special. Macayo’s Mexican Food : Enjoy $5 Margaritas all day, every day, and happy hour deals from 2-6 p.m. and 8 p.m. to close. They also have day-specific deals like $8 Margarita Mug Mondays, $3 Taco Tuesdays, free kids meals with an adult entree purchase on Wednesdays, and more.

: Enjoy $5 Margaritas all day, every day, and happy hour deals from 2-6 p.m. and 8 p.m. to close. They also have day-specific deals like $8 Margarita Mug Mondays, $3 Taco Tuesdays, free kids meals with an adult entree purchase on Wednesdays, and more. Grimaldi's Pizzeria is offering a buy one, get one deal on its popular sauces, exclusively available at its restaurants until March.

is offering a buy one, get one deal on its popular sauces, exclusively available at its restaurants until March. Feta Cowboy is offering students “Chicken Bowl 101” and “Falafel Bowl 101” for $7.99-8.99, plus you can add a drink for $1.99. This deal is valid for students with a valid ID.

is offering students “Chicken Bowl 101” and “Falafel Bowl 101” for $7.99-8.99, plus you can add a drink for $1.99. This deal is valid for students with a valid ID. Twin Peaks: Get $2 off ALL draft beers Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. and from 10 p.m. to close. Also, enjoy discounted select beers each day of the week, all day long, plus $2 off select bites and drinks.

Get $2 off ALL draft beers Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. and from 10 p.m. to close. Also, enjoy discounted select beers each day of the week, all day long, plus $2 off select bites and drinks. Habit Burger has launched a Family Charbox deal for $35-40 that includes your choice of various burgers and sides for four people.

has launched a Family Charbox deal for $35-40 that includes your choice of various burgers and sides for four people. Haymaker : Every Wednesday and Sunday after 4 p.m., families can take advantage of their Kids Eat Free deal, available with the purchase of an adult entrée. Dine-in only.

: Every Wednesday and Sunday after 4 p.m., families can take advantage of their Kids Eat Free deal, available with the purchase of an adult entrée. Dine-in only. Downtown Tolleson's Roma 23 Wood Fired Pizza & Beer has daily lunch specials and happy hours during the week, such as Monday’s $5.99 12-inch wood-fired cheese pizza deal.

has daily lunch specials and happy hours during the week, such as Monday’s $5.99 12-inch wood-fired cheese pizza deal. One Handsome Bastard: Happy Hour from 3:30-7 p.m., Monday through Friday, offers half-off craft cocktails, $2 off draft beers and house wine, and more.

Happy Hour from 3:30-7 p.m., Monday through Friday, offers half-off craft cocktails, $2 off draft beers and house wine, and more. Phoenix City Grille : On Tuesdays, take-out orders after 4 p.m. will receive 15% off their order when mentioning the “Take Out Tuesdays” promo.

: On Tuesdays, take-out orders after 4 p.m. will receive 15% off their order when mentioning the “Take Out Tuesdays” promo. Red Robin offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here.

offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here. Thirsty Lion: Get Happy Hour deals from 3-6 p.m. and Reverse Happy Hour deals from 9 p.m. to close. You can get $8 appetizers and other dishes under $10, plus cocktails for under $10 and $2 off draft beers.

Get Happy Hour deals from 3-6 p.m. and Reverse Happy Hour deals from 9 p.m. to close. You can get $8 appetizers and other dishes under $10, plus cocktails for under $10 and $2 off draft beers. Electric Pickle in Tempe is offering happy hour deals every Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. with $3 off draft beer, craft cocktails, wine by the glass and pizza. They also have specials every day like Margarita Monday ($3 off margaritas), Taco Tuesday (2 for 1 tacos), Wing Wednesday (half-off wings), and more.

in Tempe is offering happy hour deals every Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. with $3 off draft beer, craft cocktails, wine by the glass and pizza. They also have specials every day like Margarita Monday ($3 off margaritas), Taco Tuesday (2 for 1 tacos), Wing Wednesday (half-off wings), and more. Hope’s Closet : Every 1st Friday and Saturday of the month, everything at the thrift shop is 50% off, so you can get items for as low as $2-3. Hope’s Closet is owned and operated by New Life Center, Arizona’s largest domestic violence shelter. Every dollar goes back to the shelter and benefits domestic violence survivors.

: Every 1st Friday and Saturday of the month, everything at the thrift shop is 50% off, so you can get items for as low as $2-3. Hope’s Closet is owned and operated by New Life Center, Arizona’s largest domestic violence shelter. Every dollar goes back to the shelter and benefits domestic violence survivors. Recreo Cantina Chandler : From Monday to Friday until 6 p.m., and all day Sunday, guests can enjoy 25% off appetizers, $6 Mi Casa Margaritas and $5 draft beers.

: From Monday to Friday until 6 p.m., and all day Sunday, guests can enjoy 25% off appetizers, $6 Mi Casa Margaritas and $5 draft beers. Tell Your Friends in Scottsdale: From Wednesday to Sunday from 5-6 p.m., enjoy happy hour specials like $5 house-made chips and dip, $12 TYF Chicken Tenders, $15 specialty cocktails, $5 beers, and more.

in Scottsdale: From Wednesday to Sunday from 5-6 p.m., enjoy happy hour specials like $5 house-made chips and dip, $12 TYF Chicken Tenders, $15 specialty cocktails, $5 beers, and more. Mesquite Fresh Street Mex : Available now at all 10 Valley locations, the “Ate Under $8” menu includes:

Street-Size Burrito – starting at $7.99 Street-Size Burrito Bowl – starting at $7.99 Breakfast Tacos – starting at $1.99 Breakfast Burrito – starting at $4.99

: Kids eat free every Monday with the purchase of one entrée at all three locations. Four Corners Taphouse: On Super Bowl Sunday, guests can enjoy a cheese pizza and wing combo, $5 Gummy Bear, Green Tea, and Mexican Candy shots at the start of every quarter, $20 domestic beer buckets, and more. For those looking to order ahead for their at-home watch parties, pickup-only options include $38 for 2 cheese pizzas and 12 wings, $32 for a chicken tender platter, and $38 for a mini corn dog platter, along with other tasty combos.

On Super Bowl Sunday, guests can enjoy a cheese pizza and wing combo, $5 Gummy Bear, Green Tea, and Mexican Candy shots at the start of every quarter, $20 domestic beer buckets, and more. For those looking to order ahead for their at-home watch parties, pickup-only options include $38 for 2 cheese pizzas and 12 wings, $32 for a chicken tender platter, and $38 for a mini corn dog platter, along with other tasty combos. Pedal Haus Brewery is back hosting its free Mardi Gras Bash on Saturday, Feb. 7, from 2 to 10 p.m. at its Downtown Phoenix location. Get a $5 discounted Hurricane cocktail while enjoying themed dishes and live music. Guests can RSVP at the Eventbrite link.

Deals for teachers, students, military, veterans, first responders, nurses and seniors



SeaWorld San Diego is offering a complimentary Teacher Fun Card to all active and certified K-12 Southern California and Arizona credentialed schoolteachers. The 2026 Teacher Fun Card is valid for unlimited admission through Dec. 31, 2026. Plus, for a limited-time all active and certified K-12 Southern California and Arizona credentialed schoolteachers will receive two free single-day tickets that can be used during specific time periods. To redeem the Teacher Fun Card, eligible teachers must be verified through ID.me. To learn more, visit www.seaworldsandiego.com/teacher.

: On-duty uniformed officers can receive 50% off a Whatameal at the counter. This applies to locations across the greater Phoenix area and Tucson. This 50% off offer can only be used on dining room orders, and is not offered to other types of officials. Whataburger : Every Tuesday during breakfast hours, veterans can show their ID and receive a free taquito in-store only.

: Every Tuesday during breakfast hours, veterans can show their ID and receive a free taquito in-store only. Salad and Go : Salad and Go has an ongoing 10% discount for veteran and active-duty service members with ID.

: Salad and Go has an ongoing 10% discount for veteran and active-duty service members with ID. The Maggiore Group, the restaurant group including Hash Kitchen, The Sicilian Butcher, The Mexicano, and The Italiano, offers a year-round discount for veterans with 10% off their bill.

the restaurant group including Hash Kitchen, The Sicilian Butcher, The Mexicano, and The Italiano, offers a year-round discount for veterans with 10% off their bill. Mesquite Fresh Street Mex offers a 10% discount to all ASU students and faculty at the Mill Avenue location.

offers a 10% discount to all ASU students and faculty at the Mill Avenue location. Gameday Men's Health North Scottsdale offers a 20% Hero Discount for active military, veterans and first responders all year long.

offers a 20% Hero Discount for active military, veterans and first responders all year long. Burrito Express locations around the Valley are now offering military personnel and first responders 15% off their purchases on the second Tuesday of every month. This offer is not available at Burrito Express Fast and Fresh locations within Circle K.

locations around the Valley are now offering military personnel and first responders 15% off their purchases on the second Tuesday of every month. This offer is not available at Burrito Express Fast and Fresh locations within Circle K. Angry Crab Shack is saying thank you to those who serve with 10% off for teachers, first responders, and veterans. This special discount is available at all locations with a valid ID.

is saying thank you to those who serve with 10% off for teachers, first responders, and veterans. This special discount is available at all locations with a valid ID. Arizona State Parks : Discounts apply to qualified military day-use pass holders and up to three accompanying adults. Learn more here.

Arizona residents who are United States Military Retired or Service Disabled Veterans: 50% off the day-use entrance. Please show your Military ID at the gate, no pass is required. Arizona Resident - 100% Military Disabled Veterans: 100% free day-use pass. Please bring your VA-Certified proof of 100 percent service-connected disability and Arizona license to a park visitor center to receive your pass.

Every day of the year, military service members and veterans receive a 15% discount. To receive the discount, patrons must show their military ID. This offer is only valid for dine-in and call-in takeout. The Bouldering Project : On the first Wednesday of the month, educators can climb for free on their first visit, and then $10 on future Teacher Night visits. Learn more here.

: On the first Wednesday of the month, educators can climb for free on their first visit, and then $10 on future Teacher Night visits. Learn more here. Cuppa Yo Frozen Yogurt : Teachers (past or present) can bring in ID and get $2 off! (1510 S. Watson Rd. # B102, Buckeye, AZ)

: Teachers (past or present) can bring in ID and get $2 off! (1510 S. Watson Rd. # B102, Buckeye, AZ) Peter Piper Pizza : 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID.

: 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID. Teachers can get free admission to the Museum of Illusions every day with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit.

every day with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit. Myke’s Pizza: All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans.

All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans. Morning Squeeze: All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe.

All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe. The Wigwam : Educators can get 20% off the best available rates at the Valley resort. To learn more, click here.

: Educators can get 20% off the best available rates at the Valley resort. To learn more, click here. Over Easy offers a year-round discount for veterans with 10% off their bill every time they visit.

offers a year-round discount for veterans with 10% off their bill every time they visit. Arizona Humane Society : Military members and veterans get a 20% adoption discount year-round!

: Military members and veterans get a 20% adoption discount year-round! Marino's Italian Kitchen and Bar : From 4-6 p.m., anyone 60 years or older can purchase any pasta or pizza and get a free Caesar salad and bread!

: From 4-6 p.m., anyone 60 years or older can purchase any pasta or pizza and get a free Caesar salad and bread! Oakwood Homes "Hometown Heroes Discount Program" is available to eligible customers across Colorado, Arizona and Utah. Military members, first responders, and educators, as well as healthcare, postal, utility and public transportation workers, are eligible for a $2,500 bonus incentive on top of any other published Oakwood Homes incentive year-round. Other incentives are dependent on the customer’s home purchase location and range from interest rate buydowns, reduced closing costs and more.

Check out even more deals and ways to save with ABC15 Smart Shopper!

Things to do



Yavapai Lodge’s BOGO Room Deal : For a limited time, Yavapai Lodge is offering a Buy One, Get One room night deal. This special offer is available through Feb. 6, with stays bookable Jan. 27–March 12 or June 1–August 31.

: For a limited time, Yavapai Lodge is offering a Buy One, Get One room night deal. This special offer is available through Feb. 6, with stays bookable Jan. 27–March 12 or June 1–August 31. Estelle : Headed to the Waste Management Phoenix Open? Throughout the week, guests who show their WM Phoenix Open ticket or wristband before 8 p.m. will receive 20% off.

: Headed to the Waste Management Phoenix Open? Throughout the week, guests who show their WM Phoenix Open ticket or wristband before 8 p.m. will receive 20% off. This Spring Training season, Rainbow Ryders is offering a limited-time gift certificate promotion for sunrise flights at a special discounted rate of $175 per person (February 19 - March 24).

is offering a limited-time gift certificate promotion for sunrise flights at a special discounted rate of $175 per person (February 19 - March 24). Desert Ridge Marketplace : On Sunday, February 8, from 4:30 to 8:00 p.m., cheer on your team and catch the final game on massive outdoor LED screens at The District Stage and in The Courtyard near Copper Blues Desert Ridge. Attendees can expect a DJ, giant yard games, free pizza slices for the first 100 guests, and more. Guests can sip on their favorite drink at the Sip & Stroll mobile bar while watching the game!

: On Sunday, February 8, from 4:30 to 8:00 p.m., cheer on your team and catch the final game on massive outdoor LED screens at The District Stage and in The Courtyard near Copper Blues Desert Ridge. Attendees can expect a DJ, giant yard games, free pizza slices for the first 100 guests, and more. Guests can sip on their favorite drink at the Sip & Stroll mobile bar while watching the game! Arizona Science Center has joined the Museums for All program, which extends discounted general admission to EBT cardholders through SNAP or TANF who are 18 years of age or older. A current EBT card and a valid photo ID must be presented during check-in. Cardholders receive general admission for $5 per person for themselves and up to three others upon presentation of their EBT card at the Admission Zone.

has joined the Museums for All program, which extends discounted general admission to EBT cardholders through SNAP or TANF who are 18 years of age or older. A current EBT card and a valid photo ID must be presented during check-in. Cardholders receive general admission for $5 per person for themselves and up to three others upon presentation of their EBT card at the Admission Zone. C2 Tactical: Every Monday is Ladies Only Day at C2 Tactical! All women can enjoy free range time all day, every Monday.

Every Monday is Ladies Only Day at C2 Tactical! All women can enjoy free range time all day, every Monday. C2 Tactical 's Guns & Roses Package is an option for a unique Valentine's Day outing! Get two handgun rentals, two boxes of 9mm, a dedicated Range Service Officer (RSO), pre-loaded ammo, safety gear, four targets, two C2 Tactical T-shirts and (the finishing touch) a free bouquet of roses from Tempe-based Fred’s Flowers all for just $150!⁠



's Guns & Roses Package is an option for a unique Valentine's Day outing! Get two handgun rentals, two boxes of 9mm, a dedicated Range Service Officer (RSO), pre-loaded ammo, safety gear, four targets, two C2 Tactical T-shirts and (the finishing touch) a free bouquet of roses from Tempe-based Fred’s Flowers all for just $150!⁠ Desert Ridge Marketplace is offering a variety of free event tickets with purchases:

Arizona Renaissance Festival Gift-With-Purchase

• Starts Monday, February 2

• Spend $200 in the same day and receive 2 digital tickets to the Arizona Renaissance Festival & Artisan Marketplace

• Select dates, while supplies last

Videos in the player above highlight local things to do and other ways our Smart Shopper team has found to save you money!

