DEALS: Veterans Day specials, lunch combos and more Valley discounts

Looking to treat yourself while saving some money? Here are some of the best deals and freebies around the Valley this week, Nov. 11 - 17.

Restaurants, stores and more deals



Arizona Humane Society : From Nov. 7-11, Arizona Humane Society is waiving adoption fees for dogs 6 months and older.

: From Nov. 7-11, Arizona Humane Society is waiving adoption fees for dogs 6 months and older. Through the end of the year, El Pollo Loco is offering 2 for $5 tacos every Tuesday (with the option to add chips, salsa and a drink for $2.50 extra). Loco Rewards Members can get 3 tacos for $5!

is offering 2 for $5 tacos every Tuesday (with the option to add chips, salsa and a drink for $2.50 extra). Loco Rewards Members can get 3 tacos for $5! Lou Malnati’s : From Oct. 29-Nov. 26, spend $125 and get $25 to spend in January 2025.

: From Oct. 29-Nov. 26, spend $125 and get $25 to spend in January 2025. Kona Grill : Get all-you-can-eat traditional sushi rolls on Sushi Sundays. Adults are $39 and kids are $19, or you can upgrade to specialty rolls for $10 more. It includes miso soup and seaweed salad. The deal is dine-in only, every Sunday from 3 p.m. to close, at its Desert Ridge and Gilbert locations.

: Get all-you-can-eat traditional sushi rolls on Sushi Sundays. Adults are $39 and kids are $19, or you can upgrade to specialty rolls for $10 more. It includes miso soup and seaweed salad. The deal is dine-in only, every Sunday from 3 p.m. to close, at its Desert Ridge and Gilbert locations. Dave & Buster's at Tempe Marketplace offers $5 plates and $5 drinks all day, every day.

Harkins Theatres released its annual Loyalty Cup on Nov. 8. Get the cup (with a free first drink fill) for $7.75, and then bring it back for $3 drink refills. The cups are available online and at all locations.

Harkins

released its annual Loyalty Cup on Nov. 8. Get the cup (with a free first drink fill) for $7.75, and then bring it back for $3 drink refills. The cups are available online and at all locations. Brody’s Italian is opening at 11:30 a.m. starting Oct. 14 for lunch. You can get the combo deal (half salad, half sandwich, and soft drink) for $18 every day from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

is opening at 11:30 a.m. starting Oct. 14 for lunch. You can get the combo deal (half salad, half sandwich, and soft drink) for $18 every day from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Duck Donuts : Get a medium Lemonade Refresher with any donut for just $5 from 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday through the end of the year.

: Get a medium Lemonade Refresher with any donut for just $5 from 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday through the end of the year. Every football Sunday, Shake Shack is offering a free Chicken Shack sandwich! To get a FREE Chicken Shack: place a minimum $10 Shake Shack order via kiosk in-Shack or via the Shake Shack app or website for delivery or pick-up and enter promo code CHICKENSUNDAY. Limit one free sandwich per order. The deal is valid through Dec. 15.

is offering a free Chicken Shack sandwich! To get a FREE Chicken Shack: place a minimum $10 Shake Shack order via kiosk in-Shack or via the Shake Shack app or website for delivery or pick-up and enter promo code CHICKENSUNDAY. Limit one free sandwich per order. The deal is valid through Dec. 15. ATL Wings: On game days when Arizona collegiate teams and the Arizona Cardinals play at their home stadiums, ATL Wings fans will receive six free wings with the purchase of every dozen wings. This special is available at all statewide ATL Wings locations and by using the All The Luv Wings App.

On game days when Arizona collegiate teams and the Arizona Cardinals play at their home stadiums, ATL Wings fans will receive six free wings with the purchase of every dozen wings. This special is available at all statewide ATL Wings locations and by using the All The Luv Wings App. Grimaldi’s Pizzeria is offering a limited-time-only deal— Slices ASAP. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, guests can get a slice of Grimaldi’s famous pizza, a soda, and side salad for only $10.99. Guests can also opt for a slice and soda for only $7.49. One slice is only $4.

is offering a limited-time-only deal— Slices ASAP. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, guests can get a slice of Grimaldi’s famous pizza, a soda, and side salad for only $10.99. Guests can also opt for a slice and soda for only $7.49. One slice is only $4. Hamburguesas Y Cervezas offers $12 lunch specials every Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Recreo Cantina : All day, every day at the bar top, get happy hour specials like $5 well drinks, $2 off appetizers, and more.

: All day, every day at the bar top, get happy hour specials like $5 well drinks, $2 off appetizers, and more. Urban Agave : Get $2 off House Margs and other special offers every day from 3-6 p.m.

: Get $2 off House Margs and other special offers every day from 3-6 p.m. Red Robin offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here.

Are you a Smart Shopper? What are your go-to saving tips and tricks? Share your deals or ways to save here!

Twin Peaks : From 10 p.m. to close, get $2 off wells, drafts and select appetizers.

: From 10 p.m. to close, get $2 off wells, drafts and select appetizers. STK Steakhouse : From Sunday to Thursday, from 9 p.m. to close, get $3 oysters, $6 sliders and Wagyu meatball, $9 Wagyu tacos and more. They also have surf-and-turf specials and discounted drinks.

: From Sunday to Thursday, from 9 p.m. to close, get $3 oysters, $6 sliders and Wagyu meatball, $9 Wagyu tacos and more. They also have surf-and-turf specials and discounted drinks. Kona Grill : From 9 p.m. until close every day, get dishes from $3-9.

: From 9 p.m. until close every day, get dishes from $3-9. Free pet microchips are available through Maricopa County Animal Care and Control through the end of the year for Valley dog owners. Pet owners can sign up for an appointment here.

are available through Maricopa County Animal Care and Control through the end of the year for Valley dog owners. Pet owners can sign up for an appointment here. Big’s American Bar & Grill is introducing new daily specials and happy hour offerings, like $2 sliders and sides on Mondays, $2 street tacos on Tuesdays, $10 for 10 wings on Wednesdays, $9 ribs and fries on Thursdays, and more.

Do you have any smart ways to save money or know of a deal we should share? Email us at SmartShopper@abc15.com.

Deals for teachers, military, veterans, first responders, nurses and seniors



Duck Donuts is honoring those who served on Monday, November 11 with a free medium hot coffee or cold brew on Veterans Day with valid military ID or Veteran ID Card (VIC), no purchase necessary, in-shop only.

is honoring those who served on Monday, November 11 with a free medium hot coffee or cold brew on Veterans Day with valid military ID or Veteran ID Card (VIC), no purchase necessary, in-shop only. On Monday, Nov. 11, active duty military personnel and veterans will receive a free entrée from Macayo’s special Veterans Day menu.

special Veterans Day menu. Roaring Fork : Beginning at 4 p.m., veterans and active military can get 20% off their entire meal on Nov. 11. Dine-in only with ID. Tax, alcohol and tip not included.

: Beginning at 4 p.m., veterans and active military can get 20% off their entire meal on Nov. 11. Dine-in only with ID. Tax, alcohol and tip not included. Red Robin : Veterans can receive a free Red’s Big Tavern Burger on Nov. 11.

: Veterans can receive a free Red’s Big Tavern Burger on Nov. 11. Twin Peaks is offering a free lunch to veterans from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 11. They can choose from a cheeseburger and fries, smoked chicken street tacos, chicken tenders and fries, or a chicken or shrimp Caesar salad.

is offering a free lunch to veterans from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 11. They can choose from a cheeseburger and fries, smoked chicken street tacos, chicken tenders and fries, or a chicken or shrimp Caesar salad. STK : All veterans and active-duty military can get 50% off their food from Nov. 8-11. The offer is valid for dine-in only with an ID.

: All veterans and active-duty military can get 50% off their food from Nov. 8-11. The offer is valid for dine-in only with an ID. Kona Grill : All veterans and active-duty military can get 50% off their food from Nov. 8-11. The offer is valid for dine-in only with an ID.

: All veterans and active-duty military can get 50% off their food from Nov. 8-11. The offer is valid for dine-in only with an ID. Mr Brews Taphouse : Current and retired military members can get a free All-American Burger on Veteran’s Day.

: Current and retired military members can get a free All-American Burger on Veteran’s Day. Sandfish Sushi & Whiskey will be offering veterans a 20% discount on Veterans Day. Discount not valid on alcohol.

will be offering veterans a 20% discount on Veterans Day. Discount not valid on alcohol. On Monday, Nov. 11, Burrito Express locations around the valley are offering a free burrito to any military personnel, current or former, with valid I.D.

locations around the valley are offering a free burrito to any military personnel, current or former, with valid I.D. Jocque Concepts : The restaurant group Jocque Concepts will be offering a discount of 25% off food purchases for veterans and active military on Veterans Day at ALL of its concepts in Old Town Scottsdale and Arcadia which include Diego Pops, Eat Up Drive In, and The Montauk. Discount not valid on alcohol.

: The restaurant group Jocque Concepts will be offering a discount of 25% off food purchases for veterans and active military on Veterans Day at ALL of its concepts in Old Town Scottsdale and Arcadia which include Diego Pops, Eat Up Drive In, and The Montauk. Discount not valid on alcohol. Streets of New York : Streets of New York Pizza will be offering a 20% discount for veterans and active military on Veterans Day. Discount not valid on alcohol.

: Streets of New York Pizza will be offering a 20% discount for veterans and active military on Veterans Day. Discount not valid on alcohol. Los Sombreros will be offering veterans and active military a FREE entrée on Veterans Day.

Wine Girl: The ‘not your average wine bar’ in Scottsdale will be offering veterans a penny glass of champagne as part of their ‘Vino for Vets’ promotion on Veterans Day.

The ‘not your average wine bar’ in Scottsdale will be offering veterans a penny glass of champagne as part of their ‘Vino for Vets’ promotion on Veterans Day. Hash Kitchen will be offering veterans a FREE stack of pancakes on Veterans Day with proof of ID.

will be offering veterans a FREE stack of pancakes on Veterans Day with proof of ID. The Sicilian Butcher : On Veterans Day, The Sicilian Butcher is proud to offer veterans an exclusive 50% discount on their meal, as well as their guest’s meal. This offer excludes alcohol and is valid with proof of ID.

: On Veterans Day, The Sicilian Butcher is proud to offer veterans an exclusive 50% discount on their meal, as well as their guest’s meal. This offer excludes alcohol and is valid with proof of ID. The Italiano will be offering a 25% discount for veterans and active military on Veterans Day.

will be offering a 25% discount for veterans and active military on Veterans Day. The Mexicano Pop Up : The Mexicano pop-up located at 12811 N Tatum Blvd in Phoenix will be offering a 25% discount for veterans and active military on Veterans Day.

: The Mexicano pop-up located at 12811 N Tatum Blvd in Phoenix will be offering a 25% discount for veterans and active military on Veterans Day. Westside Concepts : The restaurant group will be offering FREE ‘Handheld’ menu items to all past and present military on Veterans Day at both Haymaker and Copper & Sage. Handhelds include tacos, burgers, chicken sandwiches and more.

: The restaurant group will be offering FREE ‘Handheld’ menu items to all past and present military on Veterans Day at both Haymaker and Copper & Sage. Handhelds include tacos, burgers, chicken sandwiches and more. Original Breakfast House: On Monday, Nov. 11 the restaurant celebrates Veterans Day with a free meal for all veterans and active duty military personnel all day long.

On Monday, Nov. 11 the restaurant celebrates Veterans Day with a free meal for all veterans and active duty military personnel all day long. Rainbow Ryders : November 8-17, the locally-loved hot air balloon ride company is offering sunrise hot air balloon flights at a discounted rate of $165 per person (including their party). Valid for active and retired military. To redeem discount, passengers can call to book at 480.299-0154.

: November 8-17, the locally-loved hot air balloon ride company is offering sunrise hot air balloon flights at a discounted rate of $165 per person (including their party). Valid for active and retired military. To redeem discount, passengers can call to book at 480.299-0154. Dave & Buster’s in Tempe: From Nov 8-11, veterans and active military with valid ID can get a free entree (up to $20) and a $10 Power Card for games. Veterans and active military will still receive our regular 15% discount on food and beverages, which they can combine with the free entrée offer for even greater savings.

in Tempe: From Nov 8-11, veterans and active military with valid ID can get a free entree (up to $20) and a $10 Power Card for games. Veterans and active military will still receive our regular 15% discount on food and beverages, which they can combine with the free entrée offer for even greater savings. The Museum of Illusions is offering free admission for veterans and active military personnel from Nov. 9 - Nov. 11 in honor of Veterans Day.

is offering free admission for veterans and active military personnel from Nov. 9 - Nov. 11 in honor of Veterans Day. Grimaldi’s Pizzeria: Every day of the year, military service members and veterans receive a 15% discount. To receive the discount, patrons must show their military ID. This offer is only valid for dine-in and call-in takeout.

Every day of the year, military service members and veterans receive a 15% discount. To receive the discount, patrons must show their military ID. This offer is only valid for dine-in and call-in takeout. The Bouldering Project : On the first Wednesday of the month, educators can climb for free on their first visit, and then $10 on future Teacher Night visits. Learn more here.

: On the first Wednesday of the month, educators can climb for free on their first visit, and then $10 on future Teacher Night visits. Learn more here. Cuppa Yo Frozen Yogurt : Teachers (past or present) can bring in ID and get $2 off! (1510 S. Watson Rd. # B102, Buckeye, AZ)

: Teachers (past or present) can bring in ID and get $2 off! (1510 S. Watson Rd. # B102, Buckeye, AZ) Peter Piper Pizza : 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID.

: 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID. Teachers can get free admission to the Museum of Illusions on Tuesdays with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit.

on Tuesdays with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit. Myke’s Pizza: All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans.

All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans. Morning Squeeze: All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe.

All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe. The Wigwam : Educators can get 20% off the best available rates at the Valley resort. To learn more, click here.

: Educators can get 20% off the best available rates at the Valley resort. To learn more, click here. Arizona Science Center : As a Blue Star Museum, the Science Center features a very special benefit for all active-duty military personnel. Each year, beginning Armed Forces Day through Labor Day, general admission tickets to the Center are FREE for active duty personnel and up to five family members. Qualifying Active Duty Personnel include the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, National Guardsmen (regardless of status), U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps.

: As a Blue Star Museum, the Science Center features a very special benefit for all active-duty military personnel. Each year, beginning Armed Forces Day through Labor Day, general admission tickets to the Center are FREE for active duty personnel and up to five family members. Qualifying Active Duty Personnel include the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, National Guardsmen (regardless of status), U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps. Over Easy offers a year-round discount for veterans with 10% off their bill every time they visit.

offers a year-round discount for veterans with 10% off their bill every time they visit. Arizona Humane Society: Military members and veterans get a 20% adoption discount year-round!

Check out even more deals and ways to save with the ABC15 Smart Shopper!

Things to do



The Pickleball Space in Glendale offers free introductory classes to learn the popular sport! Lessons are scheduled and limited to the first eight people who register for each class. See the schedule and sign up here.

in Glendale offers free introductory classes to learn the popular sport! Lessons are scheduled and limited to the first eight people who register for each class. See the schedule and sign up here. Tempe Youth Transit Pass : Kids 6-18 years old can get free transit passes to use light rail, streetcar and Valley Metro buses. Passes will be valid from June 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025. Get one here.

: Kids 6-18 years old can get free transit passes to use light rail, streetcar and Valley Metro buses. Passes will be valid from June 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025. Get one here. Chicken N' Pickle in Glendale provides a free pickleball space for teens on Sundays from 8-10 p.m. to play for free.

in Glendale provides a free pickleball space for teens on Sundays from 8-10 p.m. to play for free. Every month, Chicken N' Pickle offers a free adaptive pickleball class to those with physical and mental disabilities. The class includes wheelchairs, pickleball equipment, and assisted help for those looking to participate in this trending sport.

Videos in the player above highlight local things to do and other ways our Smart Shopper team has found to save you money!