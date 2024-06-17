DEALS: Sushi Day freebies, activities for kids and more Valley discounts for the family

Looking to treat yourself while saving some money? Here are some of the best deals and freebies around the Valley this week, June 17-23.

Restaurants, stores and more deals



Kroger is giving away 45,000 pints of free Kroger Brand ice cream to celebrate summer. On Thursday, June 20, fans can visit FreeKrogerIceCream.com to scoop up their free ice cream coupon while supplies last. The coupon is redeemable across most Kroger Family of Stores, and can be applied to in-store, pickup or delivery orders.

Pedal Haus Brewery is offering a Baja Shrimp Taco special that includes 2 fried shrimp tacos, chips and salsa and a Beach Cruiser Mexican Lager for only $12 all summer long! Valid at locations in Tempe, Downtown Phoenix and Chandler.

is offering a Baja Shrimp Taco special that includes 2 fried shrimp tacos, chips and salsa and a Beach Cruiser Mexican Lager for only $12 all summer long! Valid at locations in Tempe, Downtown Phoenix and Chandler. Free diapers : Phoenix Family Service Centers is hosting free diaper events in Phoenix in June, offering families up to 150 diapers per child. Special #PHX summer diaper event 🍼👶 Eligible families can visit one of the Phoenix Family Service Center locations in June and receive up to 150 diapers per child!



June 18th is International Sushi Day, and guests who come into Sushi Brokers Arcadia will receive a free California roll with every $15 purchase.

Arcadia will receive a free California roll with every $15 purchase. White Castle : Get BOGO small shakes after 8 p.m. from June 20-23. Online orders can use code SUMMER.

: Get BOGO small shakes after 8 p.m. from June 20-23. Online orders can use code SUMMER. Chompie’s is offering a ‘Buy $20 and get 20% off’ seasonal special. Anyone who shows a dine-in receipt of $20 or more will receive 20% off a purchase of bakery or deli items. This deal is valid from June 11 - September 30 during restaurant hours.

is offering a ‘Buy $20 and get 20% off’ seasonal special. Anyone who shows a dine-in receipt of $20 or more will receive 20% off a purchase of bakery or deli items. This deal is valid from June 11 - September 30 during restaurant hours. Tipsy Egg: Celebrate Mimosa Mondays at Tipsy Egg with buy one, get one mimosas!

Celebrate Mimosa Mondays at Tipsy Egg with buy one, get one mimosas! Buca di Beppo has weekday happy hour from 3-6 p.m. with appetizers for $6-$7, 14-ounce drafts for $5, wine and sangria for $6, and Italian cocktails for $7.

has weekday happy hour from 3-6 p.m. with appetizers for $6-$7, 14-ounce drafts for $5, wine and sangria for $6, and Italian cocktails for $7. Red Robin offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here.

offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here. Thai Chili 2 Go is spicing up Tuesdays with exclusive offers for those who sign up for TC2GO’s Rewards program. You'll get special offers every Tuesday such as a free three-piece order of Thai Dumplings with the purchase of an entrée, $5 off any order of $35 or more, or $2 off any order. Offers will change weekly.

is spicing up Tuesdays with exclusive offers for those who sign up for TC2GO’s Rewards program. You'll get special offers every Tuesday such as a free three-piece order of Thai Dumplings with the purchase of an entrée, $5 off any order of $35 or more, or $2 off any order. Offers will change weekly. On July 22, join Mesquite Fresh Street Mex in celebrating National Mango Day with a FREE mangonada drink (limit one free drink per customer!)

in celebrating National Mango Day with a FREE mangonada drink (limit one free drink per customer!) Macayo’s Mexican Food : Starting May 20, try new happy hour specials and extended hours. Summer happy hour specials will be offered Monday through Friday from 2-6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from open to 3 p.m. Reverse happy hour will be available daily from 8 p.m. to close. Deals include $3 souvenir mug refills, beers for $4, $5 cocktails and margaritas, and food options from $6-10.

: Starting May 20, try new happy hour specials and extended hours. Summer happy hour specials will be offered Monday through Friday from 2-6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from open to 3 p.m. Reverse happy hour will be available daily from 8 p.m. to close. Deals include $3 souvenir mug refills, beers for $4, $5 cocktails and margaritas, and food options from $6-10. Dave & Buster’s at Tempe Marketplace: Enjoy a late-night happy hour every Sunday through Thursday from 10 p.m. to close. They have $5 Late Night Bites and $5 happy hour drinks.

at Tempe Marketplace: Enjoy a late-night happy hour every Sunday through Thursday from 10 p.m. to close. They have $5 Late Night Bites and $5 happy hour drinks. Twin Peaks : From 10 p.m. to close, get $2 off wells, drafts and select appetizers.

: From 10 p.m. to close, get $2 off wells, drafts and select appetizers. STK Steakhouse : From Sunday to Thursday, from 9 p.m. to close, get $3 oysters, $6 sliders and Wagyu meatball, $9 Wagyu tacos and more. They also have surf-and-turf specials and discounted drinks.

: From Sunday to Thursday, from 9 p.m. to close, get $3 oysters, $6 sliders and Wagyu meatball, $9 Wagyu tacos and more. They also have surf-and-turf specials and discounted drinks. Kona Grill : From 9 p.m. until close every day, get dishes from $3-9.

: From 9 p.m. until close every day, get dishes from $3-9. Peter Piper Pizza is offering food and game deals for families this summer. The Double Up deal features two large, one-topping pizzas starting at $25.99. Guests can now also double up on play points with two 50-point funpass cards for an additional $15. This means families can enjoy a pizza-and-play deal all day, every day this summer for just over $40. Guests can also purchase an $8 Game Play promotion, which includes a funpass card, good for 30 minutes of unlimited play, with any lunch buffet purchase Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The all-you-can-eat lunch buffet starts at $7.99 for children under 10 and $9.99 for adults.

Free pet microchips are available through Maricopa County Animal Care and Control through the end of the year for Valley dog owners. Pet owners can sign up for an appointment here.

are available through Maricopa County Animal Care and Control through the end of the year for Valley dog owners. Pet owners can sign up for an appointment here. La Madeleine is introducing its guest favorite Salade Sampler at a new low price. From June 12 to September 3, enjoy the Salade Sampler deal, which includes a choice of three soups or salads and a Mango Tea for just $9.99.

la Madeleine



Deals for teachers, military, veterans, nurses and seniors



Cuppa Yo Frozen Yogurt : Teachers (past or present) can bring in ID and get $2 off! (1510 S. Watson Rd. # B102, Buckeye, AZ)

: Teachers (past or present) can bring in ID and get $2 off! (1510 S. Watson Rd. # B102, Buckeye, AZ) At Four Peaks, teachers with a valid ID can get $3 pints at the Four Peaks Pub in Tempe every Tuesday through July 30.

teachers with a valid ID can get $3 pints at the Four Peaks Pub in Tempe every Tuesday through July 30. Peter Piper Pizza : 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID.

: 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID. Teachers can get free admission to the Museum of Illusions on Tuesdays with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit.

on Tuesdays with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit. Myke’s Pizza: All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans.

All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans. Morning Squeeze: All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe.

All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe. Mike D’s Famous Funnel Cakes : Teachers can get 20% off each visit. (Located at 8830 S. Kyrene Rd. in the Barro's Pizza parking lot - southwest corner of Kyrene & Warner)

: Teachers can get 20% off each visit. (Located at 8830 S. Kyrene Rd. in the Barro's Pizza parking lot - southwest corner of Kyrene & Warner) The Wigwam : Educators can get 20% off the best available rates at the Valley resort. To learn more, click here.

: Educators can get 20% off the best available rates at the Valley resort. To learn more, click here. Arizona Science Center: As a Blue Star Museum, the Science Center features a very special benefit for all active-duty military personnel. Each year, beginning Armed Forces Day through Labor Day, general admission tickets to the Center are FREE for active duty personnel and up to five family members. Qualifying Active Duty Personnel include: U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, National Guardsmen (regardless of status), U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps.

Things to do



Free Uber rides and movie tickets : For all new Uber teen account riders, Uber is offering a free ride (up to $20) from Friday, June 14 - June 21 so teens can catch the movie Inside Out 2 in theaters through opening week. Plus, parents who add their teen to their Uber account (June 11-17), will also receive two free movie tickets to Inside Out 2 . To unlock the two free tickets, parents must add a new teen account and the teen must accept the invite.

: For all new Uber teen account riders, Uber is offering a free ride (up to $20) from Friday, June 14 - June 21 so teens can catch the movie in theaters through opening week. Plus, parents who add their teen to their Uber account (June 11-17), will also receive two free movie tickets to . To unlock the two free tickets, parents must add a new teen account and the teen must accept the invite. The Pickleball Space in Glendale offers free introductory classes to learn the popular sport! Lessons are scheduled and limited to the first eight people who register for each class. See the schedule and sign up here.

in Glendale offers free introductory classes to learn the popular sport! Lessons are scheduled and limited to the first eight people who register for each class. See the schedule and sign up here. Tempe Youth Transit Pass : Kids 6-18 years old can get free transit passes to use light rail, streetcar and Valley Metro buses. Passes will be valid from June 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025. Get one here.

: Kids 6-18 years old can get free transit passes to use light rail, streetcar and Valley Metro buses. Passes will be valid from June 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025. Get one here. Planet Fitness : From June 1 through August 31, teens ages 14-19 can work out for free at Planet Fitness with the High School Summer Pass program. Learn more here.

: From June 1 through August 31, teens ages 14-19 can work out for free at Planet Fitness with the High School Summer Pass program. Learn more here. Kids Bowl Free: Click here to find a participating bowling alley, including Main Events across the Valley, that offers kids 2 hours of free bowling per day this spring and summer.

Click here to find a participating bowling alley, including Main Events across the Valley, that offers kids 2 hours of free bowling per day this spring and summer. Puttshack in Scottsdale is offering summer deals! Get BOGO Mini Golf on Mondays and earn gift cards when you score 550 or higher. Learn more here.

in Scottsdale is offering summer deals! Get BOGO Mini Golf on Mondays and earn gift cards when you score 550 or higher. Learn more here. Chicken N' Pickle in Glendale provides a free pickleball space for teens on Sundays from 8-10 p.m. to play for free.



