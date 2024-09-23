DEALS: Baseball Fiesta tickets, game day food, dessert and more Valley discounts

Looking to treat yourself while saving some money? Here are some of the best deals and freebies around the Valley this week, September 23-29.

Restaurants, stores and more deals



The Sicilian Baker is offering a half dozen mini cannoli for just $12 and half dozen regular cannoli for $29 in September. Any alterations are at a regular price, or dipped shells at additional cost.

is offering a half dozen mini cannoli for just $12 and half dozen regular cannoli for $29 in September. Any alterations are at a regular price, or dipped shells at additional cost. Streets of New York : In September, guests can enjoy buy-one-get-one-free cannoli, available for takeout, delivery, or dine-in. Offer available at participating locations. Online code: CANNOLI.

In September, guests can enjoy buy-one-get-one-free cannoli, available for takeout, delivery, or dine-in. Offer available at participating locations. Online code: CANNOLI. Macayo’s Mexican Food : On Sept. 26, to celebrate the restaurant’s 78th anniversary, get BOGO chimis! Buy one a la carte chimi and get one free with the purchase of two beverages (plus, add a side of rice, beans, guacamole or Macayo’s famous Baja sauce for just .78 cents each.)

: On Sept. 26, to celebrate the restaurant’s 78th anniversary, get BOGO chimis! Buy one a la carte chimi and get one free with the purchase of two beverages (plus, add a side of rice, beans, guacamole or Macayo’s famous Baja sauce for just .78 cents each.) Sept. 26 is National Dumpling Day and Thai Chili 2 Go locations are celebrating by offering TC2GO rewards members who purchase a six-piece dumpling order can receive a second order for just $1! Orders must be made through the TC2GO app or online.

Thai Chili 2 Go

locations are celebrating by offering TC2GO rewards members who purchase a six-piece dumpling order can receive a second order for just $1! Orders must be made through the TC2GO app or online. PRESS Coffee is offering guests who register for a coffee subscription service on Sept. 29 a 25% discount for one year. Sign up here.

is offering guests who register for a coffee subscription service on Sept. 29 a 25% discount for one year. Sign up here. Mesquite Fresh Street Mex : Grand Canyon University students can get 10% off their bill when they show their school IDs.

: Grand Canyon University students can get 10% off their bill when they show their school IDs. Every football Sunday, Shake Shack is offering a free Chicken Shack sandwich! To get a FREE Chicken Shack: place a minimum $10 Shake Shack order via kiosk in-Shack or via the Shake Shack app or website for delivery or pick-up and enter promo code CHICKENSUNDAY. Limit one free sandwich per order. The deal is valid through Dec. 15.

is offering a free Chicken Shack sandwich! To get a FREE Chicken Shack: place a minimum $10 Shake Shack order via kiosk in-Shack or via the Shake Shack app or website for delivery or pick-up and enter promo code CHICKENSUNDAY. Limit one free sandwich per order. The deal is valid through Dec. 15. New Uber teen accounts can get free rides and food in September. Sign up for a teen account by September 30 to get the deal. (Up to 6 rides max $20 per ride, up to 6 orders max $20 per order. Only applicable to new sign-ups.)

Sign up for a teen account by September 30 to get the deal. (Up to 6 rides max $20 per ride, up to 6 orders max $20 per order. Only applicable to new sign-ups.) Thai Chili 2 Go : Throughout the month of September, for every $50 you spend on eGift cards, get a free $10 bonus eGift card.

: Throughout the month of September, for every $50 you spend on eGift cards, get a free $10 bonus eGift card. Organ Stop Pizza : Get their $60 meal deal (two large pizzas with unlimited toppings ((not including extra cheese)), two appetizers ((combo basket excluded)), and two pitchers of soft drinks. Must mention this deal when ordering, valid through Sept. 30) or take advantage of daily deals in September (half-off ice cream sundaes on Sundays, BOGO 50% pizza on Mondays and Thursdays, 50% off appetizers on Tuesdays, 50% off salad bar on Wednesdays).

: Get their $60 meal deal (two large pizzas with unlimited toppings ((not including extra cheese)), two appetizers ((combo basket excluded)), and two pitchers of soft drinks. Must mention this deal when ordering, valid through Sept. 30) or take advantage of daily deals in September (half-off ice cream sundaes on Sundays, BOGO 50% pizza on Mondays and Thursdays, 50% off appetizers on Tuesdays, 50% off salad bar on Wednesdays). ATL Wings: On game days when Arizona collegiate teams and the Arizona Cardinals play at their home stadiums, ATL Wings fans will receive six free wings with the purchase of every dozen wings. This special is available at all statewide ATL Wings locations and by using the All The Luv Wings App.

On game days when Arizona collegiate teams and the Arizona Cardinals play at their home stadiums, ATL Wings fans will receive six free wings with the purchase of every dozen wings. This special is available at all statewide ATL Wings locations and by using the All The Luv Wings App. Over Easy launched ‘Textbook Tuesdays’ to kick off the new school year. Every Tuesday, students and faculty receive 20% off ALL DAY when dining at any of the 16 locations. Offer is valid with proof of school I.D. Ordering online? Use promo code ‘TEXTBOOK’ to receive your discount.

launched ‘Textbook Tuesdays’ to kick off the new school year. Every Tuesday, students and faculty receive 20% off ALL DAY when dining at any of the 16 locations. Offer is valid with proof of school I.D. Ordering online? Use promo code ‘TEXTBOOK’ to receive your discount. Urban Agave: Enjoy Girls Night Out (GNO) every Wednesday for just $25! You’ll get a bottle of wine, a hummus plate or cheese crisp, and other sharables.

Enjoy Girls Night Out (GNO) every Wednesday for just $25! You’ll get a bottle of wine, a hummus plate or cheese crisp, and other sharables. Grimaldi’s Pizzeria is offering a limited-time-only deal— Slices ASAP. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, guests can get a slice of Grimaldi’s famous pizza, a soda, and side salad for only $10.99. Guests can also opt for a slice and soda for only $7.49. One slice is only $4.

is offering a limited-time-only deal— Slices ASAP. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, guests can get a slice of Grimaldi’s famous pizza, a soda, and side salad for only $10.99. Guests can also opt for a slice and soda for only $7.49. One slice is only $4. Hamburguesas Y Cervezas offers $12 lunch specials every Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Italian Daughter: Now through October 15, guests can order $10 favorites from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The $10 menu features delicious dishes like old-school baked ziti, short rib bruschetta, margherita pizza, chicken parmesan hero, and more.

Now through October 15, guests can order $10 favorites from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The $10 menu features delicious dishes like old-school baked ziti, short rib bruschetta, margherita pizza, chicken parmesan hero, and more. Marino’s Italian Kitchen & Bar: Enjoy a complimentary 5-oz. glass of house red or house white wine with the purchase of any pasta dish.

Enjoy a complimentary 5-oz. glass of house red or house white wine with the purchase of any pasta dish. For those looking for a quick meal, Twin Peaks is offering a soup and salad for $8.99 and a half sandwich & soup or salad for $10.99.

is offering a soup and salad for $8.99 and a half sandwich & soup or salad for $10.99. Recreo Cantina : All day, every day at the bar top, get happy hour specials like $5 well drinks, $2 off appetizers, and more.

: All day, every day at the bar top, get happy hour specials like $5 well drinks, $2 off appetizers, and more. Urban Agave : Get $2 off House Margs and other special offers every day from 3-6 p.m.

: Get $2 off House Margs and other special offers every day from 3-6 p.m. The Italian Daughter : Through October 15, get $10 dishes from 2-5 p.m. happy hour. They also have daily deals like $5 martinis on Mondays, $5 tortellini on Tuesdays, half off wine on Wednesdays and more.

: Through October 15, get $10 dishes from 2-5 p.m. happy hour. They also have daily deals like $5 martinis on Mondays, $5 tortellini on Tuesdays, half off wine on Wednesdays and more. Desert Ridge Marketplace restaurant deals : Every Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., you can find a variety of specials including free drinks and sides, BOGO deals, and percentage-off discounts. Participating restaurants include Jimmy Johns, Dirty Dough, Thirsty Lion, Fly Bye and more. See the full list of offers here.

: Every Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., you can find a variety of specials including free drinks and sides, BOGO deals, and percentage-off discounts. Participating restaurants include Jimmy Johns, Dirty Dough, Thirsty Lion, Fly Bye and more. See the full list of offers here. The Sicilian Baker is launching its Gelato and Cannoli Happy Hour at all three Valley locations Monday through Thursday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Get a $2 scoop of gelato and a mini cannoli for only $1!

is launching its Gelato and Cannoli Happy Hour at all three Valley locations Monday through Thursday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Get a $2 scoop of gelato and a mini cannoli for only $1! Chompie’s is offering a ‘Buy $20 and get 20% off’ seasonal special. Anyone who shows a dine-in receipt of $20 or more will receive 20% off a purchase of bakery or deli items. This deal is valid through September 30 during restaurant hours.

is offering a ‘Buy $20 and get 20% off’ seasonal special. Anyone who shows a dine-in receipt of $20 or more will receive 20% off a purchase of bakery or deli items. This deal is valid through September 30 during restaurant hours. Red Robin offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here.

Are you a Smart Shopper? What are your go-to saving tips and tricks? Share your deals or ways to save here!

Twin Peaks : From 10 p.m. to close, get $2 off wells, drafts and select appetizers.

: From 10 p.m. to close, get $2 off wells, drafts and select appetizers. STK Steakhouse : From Sunday to Thursday, from 9 p.m. to close, get $3 oysters, $6 sliders and Wagyu meatball, $9 Wagyu tacos and more. They also have surf-and-turf specials and discounted drinks.

: From Sunday to Thursday, from 9 p.m. to close, get $3 oysters, $6 sliders and Wagyu meatball, $9 Wagyu tacos and more. They also have surf-and-turf specials and discounted drinks. Kona Grill : From 9 p.m. until close every day, get dishes from $3-9.

: From 9 p.m. until close every day, get dishes from $3-9. Free pet microchips are available through Maricopa County Animal Care and Control through the end of the year for Valley dog owners. Pet owners can sign up for an appointment here.

are available through Maricopa County Animal Care and Control through the end of the year for Valley dog owners. Pet owners can sign up for an appointment here. Big’s American Bar & Grill is introducing new daily specials and happy hour offerings, like $2 sliders and sides on Mondays, $2 street tacos on Tuesdays, $10 for 10 wings on Wednesdays, $9 ribs and fries on Thursdays, and more.

is introducing new daily specials and happy hour offerings, like $2 sliders and sides on Mondays, $2 street tacos on Tuesdays, $10 for 10 wings on Wednesdays, $9 ribs and fries on Thursdays, and more. From now until October 31, when shopping at Central and West Valley Spirit Halloween locations, use the promo code 'CARING24' or present this coupon at checkout to save 10% and give 10% to Phoenix Children’s family-centered programs.

Do you have any smart ways to save money or know of a deal we should share? Email us at SmartShopper@abc15.com.

Deals for teachers, military, veterans, first responders, nurses and seniors



Phoenix Zoo : Senior Sundays offers people 60 years and up a chance to enjoy the zoo for free! The free entry offer is valid on Sept. 15, 22 and 29.

: Senior Sundays offers people 60 years and up a chance to enjoy the zoo for free! The free entry offer is valid on Sept. 15, 22 and 29. Grimaldi’s Pizzeria: Every day of the year, military service members and veterans receive a 15% discount. To receive the discount, patrons must show their military ID. This offer is only valid for dine-in and call-in takeout.

Every day of the year, military service members and veterans receive a 15% discount. To receive the discount, patrons must show their military ID. This offer is only valid for dine-in and call-in takeout. The Bouldering Project : On the first Wednesday of the month, educators can climb for free on their first visit, and then $10 on future Teacher Night visits. Learn more here.

: On the first Wednesday of the month, educators can climb for free on their first visit, and then $10 on future Teacher Night visits. Learn more here. Cuppa Yo Frozen Yogurt : Teachers (past or present) can bring in ID and get $2 off! (1510 S. Watson Rd. # B102, Buckeye, AZ)

: Teachers (past or present) can bring in ID and get $2 off! (1510 S. Watson Rd. # B102, Buckeye, AZ) Peter Piper Pizza : 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID.

: 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID. Teachers can get free admission to the Museum of Illusions on Tuesdays with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit.

on Tuesdays with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit. Myke’s Pizza: All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans.

All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans. Morning Squeeze: All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe.

All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe. Mike D’s Famous Funnel Cakes : Teachers can get 20% off each visit. (Located at 8830 S. Kyrene Rd. in the Barro's Pizza parking lot - southwest corner of Kyrene & Warner)

: Teachers can get 20% off each visit. (Located at 8830 S. Kyrene Rd. in the Barro's Pizza parking lot - southwest corner of Kyrene & Warner) The Wigwam : Educators can get 20% off the best available rates at the Valley resort. To learn more, click here.

: Educators can get 20% off the best available rates at the Valley resort. To learn more, click here. Arizona Science Center: As a Blue Star Museum, the Science Center features a very special benefit for all active-duty military personnel. Each year, beginning Armed Forces Day through Labor Day, general admission tickets to the Center are FREE for active duty personnel and up to five family members. Qualifying Active Duty Personnel include: the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, National Guardsmen (regardless of status), U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps.

Check out even more deals and ways to save with the ABC15 Smart Shopper!

Things to do



Christmas at the Princess: Get early bird pricing on tickets through October 31. Get 40% off self-parking, general admission, the Ultimate Santa Experience and Aurora Ice: Christmas Classics here. You can also get a 30% discount on overnight stays during Christmas at the Princess, as well as up to $150 discount on fire tables and igloos.

Get early bird pricing on tickets through October 31. Get 40% off self-parking, general admission, the Ultimate Santa Experience and Aurora Ice: Christmas Classics here. You can also get a 30% discount on overnight stays during Christmas at the Princess, as well as up to $150 discount on fire tables and igloos. Salt River Project is offering customers a $5 discount for the Mexican Baseball Fiesta kickoff event on Sept. 26 at American Family Fields of Phoenix. To get the deal, SRP customers can redeem the discount by using code MF5SRP when purchasing tickets online or by presenting a copy of their bill at the box office on the day of the event. Get tickets and learn more here.

is offering customers a $5 discount for the on Sept. 26 at American Family Fields of Phoenix. To get the deal, SRP customers can redeem the discount by using code MF5SRP when purchasing tickets online or by presenting a copy of their bill at the box office on the day of the event. Get tickets and learn more here. Harkins Theatres: The Musical Mondays Series is happening every Monday in September. A new film will be playing each week for just $7, including The Greatest Showman , West Side Story , The Sound of Music , Moulin Rouge and Mary Poppins . Tickets for the Harkins Musical Mondays Series are on sale now at Harkins.com.

The Musical Mondays Series is happening every Monday in September. A new film will be playing each week for just $7, including , , , and . Tickets for the Harkins Musical Mondays Series are on sale now at Harkins.com. Chompie’s Phoenix Sublime Nights Local Life : On the second Friday of each month through September, check out a pop-up marketplace inside the restaurant featuring local vendors. Diners can get 20% off their restaurant bill when they show a receipt from one of the vendors. The event is at the 3212 E. Cactus Rd. location from 5-8 p.m.

: On the second Friday of each month through September, check out a pop-up marketplace inside the restaurant featuring local vendors. Diners can get 20% off their restaurant bill when they show a receipt from one of the vendors. The event is at the 3212 E. Cactus Rd. location from 5-8 p.m. The Pickleball Space in Glendale offers free introductory classes to learn the popular sport! Lessons are scheduled and limited to the first eight people who register for each class. See the schedule and sign up here.

in Glendale offers free introductory classes to learn the popular sport! Lessons are scheduled and limited to the first eight people who register for each class. See the schedule and sign up here. Tempe Youth Transit Pass : Kids 6-18 years old can get free transit passes to use light rail, streetcar and Valley Metro buses. Passes will be valid from June 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025. Get one here.

: Kids 6-18 years old can get free transit passes to use light rail, streetcar and Valley Metro buses. Passes will be valid from June 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025. Get one here. Chicken N' Pickle in Glendale provides a free pickleball space for teens on Sundays from 8-10 p.m. to play for free.

in Glendale provides a free pickleball space for teens on Sundays from 8-10 p.m. to play for free. Every month, Chicken N' Pickle offers a free adaptive pickleball class to those with physical and mental disabilities. The class includes wheelchairs, pickleball equipment, and assisted help for those looking to participate in this trending sport.

Videos in the player above highlight local things to do and other ways our Smart Shopper team has found to save you money!