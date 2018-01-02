DEAL OF THE DAY: What are your MANE goals of 2018? This will help!

You've heard the popular phrase, "New Year, New You!" If that's what you're going for, Xtension Envy is ready to help make that happen!

This place started as a beauty supply. They have all kinds of products still, but now they're shifting the focus onto high-quality extensions with real human hair. Plus, they offer all kinds of services!

Hair Extension Specialist Christine Lewandowski explained that they're paving the way with a membership program for extensions since wearing and maintaining them can be expensive. You do a free consultation to figure out what package is best for you, and then pay monthly. Lewandowski says their membership program cuts costs of normal yearly extension prices up to 50%. Plus, being part of the membership program scores you additional discounts of 10% to 15% off other services (like cuts and color) and select products.

DEAL OF THE DAY:

Let's face it, beauty on a budge is hard to find! So, we are teaming up with Xtension Envy for a Smart Shopper Deal of the Day to trim prices for you!

Ladies and gentlemen, a cut and color here would normally cost about $140, but you'll get it for $90! You have all day long until 5 p.m. Wednesday (Jan. 3rd) and Thursday (Jan. 4th) to call and book an appointment. Be sure to mention Smart Shopper to get the deal.

In addition to the cut and color deal, you will score $200 off extensions, normally ranging from $499 to $999, when you mention Smart Shopper!

So, don't brush off your resolutions. This place will help you EXTEND them!

IF YOU GO:

9619 N Hayden Rd Suite 110B

Scottsdale, AZ

480-836-9562

Click here for their Facebook page. Their Instagram is: @xtensionenvy