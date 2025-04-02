Consumers turn to potatoes, marshmallows and more egg alternatives for Easter decorations

From dying to decorating, Easter festivities are typically filled with eggs. This year, however, with consumers more conscious than ever about the price of eggs, some are looking to alternatives.

Although egg prices have skidded lower in recent days, partly due to a seasonal lack of demand, the USDA has reported it expects an uptick in demand once Easter arrives.

PAAS, the original Easter egg dye that has been around for 140 years, has long helped families celebrate their favorite Easter traditions, and according to the company, Americans purchase more than 16 million PAAS Easter egg kits each year.

"With the longer lead time and American's [sic] strong tie to family values and traditions -- 94% have said they would dye eggs this year -- demand is forecasted to spike for eggs and Easter-related products," the company told ABC News in an emailed statement.

This season, the company said it has already shipped 20% more Egg Dying Kits compared to last year, according to PAAS data.

"This further shows that firmly held traditions are resistant to fluctuations in commodity prices," the company said.

What to decorate instead of eggs for Easter?

Easter festivities don't have to crack under the potential price pressure: PAAS also shared some creative alternatives below for what to dye instead of eggs if families want a more affordable option.

The food-safe dye kits make it easy to dye pretty much anything in place of an egg, while keeping the beloved Easter tradition alive.

Food



Potatoes: Their smooth surface makes them an easy canvas for PAAS dyes. Boil them first for a softer texture, then dip or brush on color.

Marshmallows: Dip the marshmallow in dye for a beautiful watercolor effect. You can even use a toothpick or small brush to make fun designs.

Pasta: You can create intricate Easter jewelry or garland by dying dry pasta shells.

Around the house

