Climb for free at AZ on the Rocks for its 14th anniversary celebration

SCOTTSDALE - AZ on the Rocks in Scottsdale is celebrating its 14th anniversary this month. But no need to buy them a gift — they're giving YOU the gift!

The public is invited to climb and free fall for free!

You'll love the indoor climbing gym, yoga studio and Ninja Warrior training zone!

Stop in Sunday, Jan. 21 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. to take advantage of the deal. You can be a rookie rock climber or experienced! Everyone is welcome!

IF YOU GO: 16447 N. 91st Street, Suite 105, Scottsdale, AZ 85260.