Castles N' Coasters offering half-price tickets for 'Summer Thrill Nights'

Castles N’ Coasters is offering half-price tickets for summer fun!

Summer Thrill Nights kicks off on May 27, offering families a new way to beat summer boredom, escape some daytime heat, and save a little cash.

You can get a Thrill Nights Pass, a $50 value, for just $25. That will get you one pass for unlimited rides.

An Elite Pass, which includes rides, golf and the arcade, is just $35, down from $60.

If you just want to spend a few hours in the arcade, you can get unlimited play for two hours for $10.

The amusement park also offers “Midweek Unwind” deals every Tuesday - Thursday. On those days, you can get a Thrill Pass for $35.

Castles N' Coasters is located near Interstate 17 and Dunlap Avenue.