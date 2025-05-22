Watch Now
NewsSmart Shopper

Actions

Castles N' Coasters offering half-price tickets for 'Summer Thrill Nights'

Castles N' Coasters
Castles N' Coasters
Castles N' Coasters
Posted

Castles N’ Coasters is offering half-price tickets for summer fun! 

Summer Thrill Nights kicks off on May 27, offering families a new way to beat summer boredom, escape some daytime heat, and save a little cash.

You can get a Thrill Nights Pass, a $50 value, for just $25. That will get you one pass for unlimited rides.

An Elite Pass, which includes rides, golf and the arcade, is just $35, down from $60.

If you just want to spend a few hours in the arcade, you can get unlimited play for two hours for $10.

The amusement park also offers “Midweek Unwind” deals every Tuesday - Thursday. On those days, you can get a Thrill Pass for $35. 

Castles N' Coasters is located near Interstate 17 and Dunlap Avenue.

Ways to save with Smart Shopper:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo