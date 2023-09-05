Breeze Airways offering 50% off flights from Phoenix

Breeze Airways is offering 50% off flights from Phoenix with its "Make It Happen" sale!

You can take any one-way or roundtrip flight, for travel between Sept. 5 and March 7, 2024, and get half off base fare.

The deal is valid for bookings made through Sept. 7, 2023, with discount code "IMGAME50" online or through the Breeze app.

Breeze has a variety of price bundles and flight options, as well as nonstop routes.

Here's the fine print: *50% base fare discount applies only to new reservations for flights with promo code IMGAME50. Supply is limited, and no advance purchase requirement applies. Promotion must be purchased at flybreeze.com or on the Breeze app from September 5, 2023, through September 7, 2023 (11:59 pm ET), for travel from September 5, 2023, through March 7, 2024. Promotion excludes travel from November 16, 2023, through November 28, 2023 and December 21, 2023, through January 8, 2024. Travel must be flown on qualifying travel dates for discount to be applied in full. All fare rules will apply. Certain flights and/or days of travel may be unavailable. Fare prices, fare classes, rules, routes, and schedules are subject to change without notice. Cannot be combined with any other offer. Other restrictions and blackout dates may apply.