4K televisions, electric cars expected to be cheaper in 2018

Is it time to upgrade that TV? 2018 may be a good time to get your hands on a 4K model. According to Deal News, the price of an Ultra HD just keeps on dropping.

That's because they're everywhere now.

Over Black Friday - some 4,000 sets in the 50-inch range were less than $200. In fact, according to Deal News, Amazon had one for just $160!

Tired of filling up at the pump? The price of electric cars is expected to drop in 2018 and significantly in the coming years because the batteries are cheaper. They may be about 77 percent cheaper by 2030.

As for what you can expect to pay more for in 2018? Smartphones. The manufacturers continue to add high-end features driving up the price. Travel, airfare and hotel prices are also expected to rise almost 4 percent in 2018.

If you're looking to build a home, 2018 may not be your year. Construction costs were already on the rise, but 2017 hurricanes have driven prices up even more.

