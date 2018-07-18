Safety changes being fast tracked for 35th Ave north of Indian School

PHOENIX - After three pedestrians were killed by cars on one block, Operation Safe Roads is following up on safety improvement to 35 Avenue, north of Indian School Road.

Since ABC15 first reported on this dangerous block six weeks ago, we see Phoenix city workers making changes, including installing no-crossing signs and passing out safety flyers.

Despite those efforts, dozens of people every day are still jaywalking across the six lanes of traffic. To cut down on the risky crossing, city officials are speeding up the installation of a special crosswalk, called a "HAWK."

"Right now, we are working on the best location," Phoenix Deputy Street Transportation Director Briiana Velez said. "That will then move into the design which should take approximately six weeks."

The 35th Avenue crosswalk should be installed by the end of the year, according to a city spokesperson.

Phoenix drivers will see more HAWKS in the coming years.

"It will flash yellow letting the drivers know that it's going to turn red soon, so they should come to a stop," Velez said. "When it flashes red, then that means for them to stop. They would then allow the pedestrian to cross."

City officials estimate the special crosswalk will cost at least 150-thousand dollars, but not having one could cost more lives.