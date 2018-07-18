One person is killed on Arizona roads every nine hours. Between speeding, impairment and a lack of seat-belt usage, so much of the problem seems preventable. ABC15 Arizona is Taking Action to make our roads safer and save lives. Story idea? Call 833-AZROADS or email roads@abc15.com.
Safety changes being fast tracked for 35th Ave north of Indian School
Despite those efforts, dozens of people every day are still jaywalking across the six lanes of traffic. To cut down on the risky crossing, city officials are speeding up the installation of a special crosswalk, called a "HAWK."
"Right now, we are working on the best location," Phoenix Deputy Street Transportation Director Briiana Velez said. "That will then move into the design which should take approximately six weeks."
"It will flash yellow letting the drivers know that it's going to turn red soon, so they should come to a stop," Velez said. "When it flashes red, then that means for them to stop. They would then allow the pedestrian to cross."
City officials estimate the special crosswalk will cost at least 150-thousand dollars, but not having one could cost more lives.