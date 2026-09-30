Tolleson Fire crews work to rescue man who fell into 10 foot silo

TOLLESON, AZ — Tolleson Fire crews were called to a work site on Wednesday for reports of a man who fell into a 10 foot silo.

Tolleson officials say technical crews worked to rescue him.

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When crews arrived the man was alert and communicating with rescue personnel and reporting minor pain.

Tolleson Fire says access to the patient is challenging due to the location and configuration of the silo. The opening is approximately 4 feet by 4 feet, and there is no direct roof access.

The incident remains ongoing.

No other details have been provided.

