Siblings teaching at the same West Valley school come from family of educators

Education is the family profession for the Cabreras, with three generations all choosing a career in the classroom. That includes Joel and Gabriella Cabrera who are now both teaching at West Point High School in the Tolleson Union High School District.

"I decided that I wanted to become a teacher because I saw my sister be a teacher as well as my mother, my father, my grandmother. Family full of teachers and I knew, I was like, that's what I need to do," said Joel Cabrera, who teaches Business Operations.

His sister, Gabriella Cabrera, teaches Government. She says for her, education means more than just becoming a teacher.

"Growing up, my parents really emphasized, you know, you need to get a good education. You don't just finish your degree, you have to actually learn stuff. Because at the end of the day, people can take away your house, your car, your friends, but no one can take away what you've learned," said Gabriella.

Now, the siblings are leaning on each other in their new roles as co-workers.

"Teaching with Gabriella has been a blessing. She has helped me out through each step. I wouldn't know what to do. I wouldn't be a successful teacher without my sister here," said Joel.

Gabriella came to West Point High School first, before recruiting her brother the following year.

"I know my brother. He's very charismatic and if anyone can help people fall in love with learning, it's going to be him. [...] He can teach business to kids," said Gabriella.

The brother-sister teaching duo says they're reaping the rewards of the profession.

"Teaching is one of the hardest jobs I've ever done, but it's also the most rewarding. I have never felt more rewarded than having a student come up to me and saying, 'Oh this clicked.' or you know, 'I'm really excited about this project that we're doing' or 'Mr. C, look at this logo that I created, what do you think?' or 'Which one do you think is the best?' That to me is the most rewarding aspect of teaching. So I really, I really enjoy it" said Joel.

They're also enjoying the fun moments that come with working together.

"My sister would eat lunch in my room and so when I had students coming in, they're like 'Oh he's with his wife,' and I'm like 'Nope. That's my sister guys,'" said Joel.

"Not all of them are putting together the pieces when they have Mr. Cabrera and Ms. Cabrera that it's you know, brother and sister, but when I do tell them that they're like 'No way,' and then they're like 'Oh, I kind of see it,' So yeah, it's funny seeing the light go off," Gabriella added.

The siblings, who grew up in the West Valley, tell us they're also proud to be giving back to the community that first sparked their love for learning.

"This is not what I expected, but it's what I love. It's what I love to do and I'm so happy I'm here. I'm so blessed to be here, teaching here," said Joel.

"Community is so important to have. You know, you can go through life and if you're doing it just by yourself, you're not going to succeed. You need to have people there with you, whether it's class members that you graduated with, family, friends. It's building community," said Gabriella.

The Cabreras have a younger sister who is also in the process of becoming a teacher. They say they are hoping she can also come and work with them at West Point High School.