Person shot by officers near 99th Avenue and Buckeye Road in Tolleson

What led to the shooting has not yet been released
TOLLESON, AZ — Tolleson police officers were involved in a shooting early Friday morning, leaving one person in critical condition.

The incident happened outside of a business near 99th Avenue and Buckeye Road around 2 a.m.

A police department official at the scene told ABC15 that officers followed a truck to the parking lot of the business when some type of confrontation occurred, leading two officers to discharge their weapons. One person was struck by the gunfire and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

No officers were injured during the incident.

Further details about the shooting and what led to the incident have not yet been released.

