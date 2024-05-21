Man, two children dead after apparent murder-suicide in Surprise

SURPRISE, AZ — Surprise police say a man and his two children are dead after an apparent murder-suicide at a home on Monday.

Officers were called to a home near Litchfield and Bell roads around 12:30 p.m. Monday. A woman who claimed she was going through a divorce requested a welfare check after her children were reportedly absent from school on Monday and she could not contact their father.

Police entered the home and found the 34-year-old man and his 7- and 6-year-old children dead in the home. All had reportedly been shot and killed.

According to officials, the man was undergoing mental health treatment.

This incident comes just days after another Surprise investigation involving a man who shot his infant child and held the child’s mother hostage during a domestic violence situation. The baby in that incident is said to be "making progress" and the woman was not seriously injured. The man was found dead after the home he barricaded himself in went up in flames.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues:



Call 988. This suicide and crisis lifeline is available 24/7 to provide free and confidential emotional support to anyone in a suicidal, substance abuse, or mental health crisis.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a domestic violence situation:



National Domestic Abuse Hotline: 800-799-SAFE (7233)

Maricopa County DV Hotline: 480-890-3039

Phoenix Family Advocacy Center: 602-534-2120

Click here for more domestic violence and shelter information and resources available.