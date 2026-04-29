Crews are working to put out a fire caused by a car crash in Surprise Wednesday afternoon

SURPRISE, AZ — Police and fire crews are on the scene of a crash that started a brush fire near Grand Avenue and Deer Valley Road on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Surprise Police, around 1 p.m., a crash ignited a brush fire after a driver lost control of a vehicle, crossed the median and oncoming lanes, and stopped in a desert area off the side of the road.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Grand Avenue is currently restricted in the area as crews work to put out the fire. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and expect delays.