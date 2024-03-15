ABC15 story helps spur an increase in specialized smoke alarms for the deaf

SURPRISE, AZ — Following the death of a deaf woman in Surprise, the Red Cross said they wish more people knew about the free, specialized smoke detectors they have for the deaf and hard of hearing.

A few days into the new year, a fire at a Surprise home took the life of 82-year-old Cynthia Minter.

Surprise firefighter and EMT Zach Pettitt says the fire was so intense, that by the time they responded, the roof had already caved in.

“Then we heard she was deaf, and we started piecing together, she couldn’t even hear her (smoke) alarm...” said Pettitt.

That led the Red Cross and Arizona Burn Foundation to reach out to ABC15 to say not only do they have what’s called ‘bed shaker’ alarms for those who are deaf and hard of hearing, but the typically $250-$300 smoke detectors are free for those who qualify.

In some cases, volunteers make house calls to install them.

ABC15 shared that information, leading to an influx of requests that aim to save lives.

Installing special smoke detectors to keep the deaf community safer

The Red Cross tells us they typically install about a dozen bed-shaker alarms a year but after our story in February, we’re told roughly 200 people requested them.

”A lot of people went and applied as well, because of your story,” said Tara Giambalvo.

Through a vlog on social media, Giambalvo helped get the word out to the many deaf residents of the West Valley in search of peace of mind.

”I have four deaf people in my house — that means $300, $300, $300... to get that for free, that’s amazing,” she said.

So on Thursday, the Surprise Fire Department, American Sign Language interpreters, and volunteers got a quick ASL lesson and packed up more than 30 bed-shaking smoke detectors to install at Surprise households that needed them.

Arizona Burn Foundation says this distribution event is just the start.

”Our goal is 1,000 over the next 24 months,” said Rex Albright with Arizona Burn Foundation.

The bed shaker listens for the beep of a traditional smoke alarm, which triggers a strobe light and another puck-like piece placed under the bed to shake and alert a deaf person of a possible fire.

Surprise resident Cathy and her husband not only got to feel what it would be like if the alarm went off while they were in bed, but the couple also got to see first-hand how the hearing community is working to make them feel safe.

When asked how she feels now that she has the specialized alarm, she said, ” Oh I feel good! I really appreciate all of your help. Thank you."

ABF said they’re slated to do a similar installation event in Scottsdale next week.

Both the Red Cross and the Arizona Burn Foundation said they’re looking for volunteers and/or donations.