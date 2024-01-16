Deaf community honors one of their own after deadly house fire in Surprise

SURPRISE, AZ — A tight-knit community is mourning the loss of one of their own after a deadly house fire in Surprise on Sunday.

Officials have not publicly named the victim but neighbors who knew her well have found a way to honor her.

"She's a warm person, and she gets involved in many things, so I admire her," said Emory Marsh, a close family friend.

Marsh read the touching notes and cards left outside the home of his neighbor on Monday.

"Fly high, Cynthia," read Marsh.

Marsh said she lived in the community for more than 20 years.

"We will miss you," read Marsh.

ABC15 learned she was part of the deaf community, like the dozens of others living in that same neighborhood near Loop 303 and Grand Ave.

Surprise police said firefighters responded to the home early Sunday morning and found the home fully engulfed in flames.

"Everybody wondered what caused it. She has a big heart. She just lost her husband a year ago," said Marsh.

Police told ABC15 the size of the fire prevented crews from entering inside until after they extinguished the flames, nearly 30 minutes later. The damage left behind showed what firefighters were up against.

Marsh hopes that through this tragic situation, they can bring awareness to the steps the deaf community takes to help keep each other safe, which includes taking part in a lockbox program.

"We have a key outside of the door so the firemen can get in," said Marsh.

Marsh said, in this case, the fire sparked in the early morning hours with no member of the deaf community awake in time to alert crews on arrival.

"They didn't have any help. They had no idea there was a deaf person in there," said Marsh.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Marsh said family members are coming in from California and hope to get more answers soon. In the meantime, the deaf community is honoring their friend the best way they know how.

"I love you," Marsh read.