6 Arizona schools receive National Blue Ribbon recognition

SURPRISE, AZ — A well-deserved celebration was held on the football field at Shadow Ridge High School in Surprise on Monday.

The high school in the Dysart Unified School District is one of six Arizona schools named a “National Blue Ribbon School” this year by the U.S. Department of Education.

Mariah Brown is a senior at the school who’s already completed seven AP classes. She says her time in school has prepared her for what’s to come once she graduates.

“I think it really just goes to show how hard our students work,” she said. “I know for myself, I worked so hard these past four years to really earn that spot and be high academically and I know that goes the same for the other students as well.”

Principal Cedrica Hester accepted the award from State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne.

The national program looks at student state test scores over the past two years and overall growth in those scores. They also look at graduation rates and how students are set up for college or their careers.

“To know that we closed the achievement gap of our students, that’s impressive,” Hester said.

This is the first time a school in the Dysart Unified School District has received the national recognition, and it's also a first for a school in the city of Surprise.

The other award winners in Arizona this year are Arizona Agribusiness & Equine Center, Inc., BASIS Chandler, Marc T. Atkinson Middle School, Robert Bracker Elementary School, and Xavier College Preparatory.