MCSO: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting at Sun City West care facility

SUN CITY WEST, AZ — One person is dead and another is hospitalized with serious injuries after a shooting in the West Valley on Monday afternoon.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s officials were called to the Sun Health Grandview Care Center, near Grand Avenue and Meeker Boulevard, for reports of injuries.

Two people were found at the scene with gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is underway, and no other details were immediately available.