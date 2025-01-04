Peoria’s Polar Plunge highlights importance of water safety year-round

PEORIA, AZ — In Arizona’s warm climate, first responders say water safety is crucial year-round.

To promote safe water practices and to raise funds for free summer swim lessons for children, Peoria hosted its 17th annual Polar Plunge on Saturday.

Participants like Justin Monnet say that the first second in icy 40-degree water mimics the panic that can strike during real-life emergencies. “As a full-grown adult, you jump in, and it takes your breath away," he said.

"It's important to know what to do, how you are going to get to safety."

The Children's Safety Zone reported 76 water-related deaths in 2024, with 18 victims under the age of five. Peoria Fire Department Public Information Officer Brady Casson emphasized preparation as a form of crisis prevention.

“We have great equipment and training, but the only way to really take care of an emergency is to prevent it from happening,” Casson said.

At the event, organizers shared the ABCs of water safety—Assign an adult to watch the water, use Barriers like pool fences, and ensure Classes and CPR training are part of family preparation.

Peoria Fire urges families to stay vigilant, as water emergencies can often look like someone simply playing.

Information on City of Peoria swim lessons can be found here.

SRP offers a comprehensive checklist and other resources to prevent water emergencies.

To help keep your family safe, here are some precautions to take and things to know as you head out to pools, lakes, and other bodies of water this spring and summer:

