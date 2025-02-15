27-year-old man found safe after multiple agency search in Peoria

PEORIA, AZ — A 27-year-old man has been located after multiple Valley police agencies continued a search as of Saturday afternoon.

Officials say Jacob Oviedo is now home with his family.

Oviedo was reported missing on Friday around 10:45 p.m. near 83rd Avenue and Bell Road.

Police actively searched by ground and aerial searches Saturday.

"Specialized search teams, including hound dogs, have been deployed to track any possible leads," said a press release.

Peoria police bicycle officers searched the Skunk Creek area and conducting door-to-door inquiries.

Oviedo is described as a 27-year-old Hispanic male, 5'7", 185 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a light powder blue beanie, striped blue and yellow polo shirt, baggy blue jeans, and slip-on tennis shoes.

Officials say he left his home on Friday around 10:45 p.m. near 83rd Avenue and Bell Road, and it is believed he left on foot.

According to his family, he has several medical conditions and is being listed as endangered.