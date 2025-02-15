27-year-old man found safe after multiple agency search in Peoria

PEORIA, AZ — A 27-year-old man has been located after multiple Valley police agencies continued a search as of Saturday afternoon.
Officials say Jacob Oviedo is now home with his family.
Oviedo was reported missing on Friday around 10:45 p.m. near 83rd Avenue and Bell Road.
Police actively searched by ground and aerial searches Saturday.
"Specialized search teams, including hound dogs, have been deployed to track any possible leads," said a press release.
Peoria police bicycle officers searched the Skunk Creek area and conducting door-to-door inquiries.
Oviedo is described as a 27-year-old Hispanic male, 5'7", 185 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a light powder blue beanie, striped blue and yellow polo shirt, baggy blue jeans, and slip-on tennis shoes.
Officials say he left his home on Friday around 10:45 p.m. near 83rd Avenue and Bell Road, and it is believed he left on foot.
According to his family, he has several medical conditions and is being listed as endangered.