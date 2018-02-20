Peoria firefighter Stephen Gunn receives Medal of Valor award

PEORIA, AZ - A firefighter with the Peoria Fire-Medical Department has received the Medal of Valor award.

Peoria Engineer Stephen Gunn received the award from President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday. (Watch video of the ceremony in the player above)

Gunn rescued a man from a burning house near 75th Avenue and Thunderbird Road in April of 2016.

He was one of the first firefighters to arrive at the house.

“We were confronted by multiple bystanders and police officers saying that they could see someone inside the house lying on the floor, that they could not get to him," said Gunn. “They told me if I was in for maybe 15-20 more seconds that I would’ve started feeling it on my skin."

Gunn says he just did what any of his crew members would have done if they were first to approach.

“This whole experience has just been very humbling for me,” Gunn said. "If it was anyone of them that got off that truck first and were approached by those police officers, they would’ve done the same exact thing."