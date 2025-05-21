One dead, one hurt after shooting near 99th and Peoria avenues

PEORIA, AZ — Peoria police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another hurt overnight.

The incident happened late Tuesday night near 99th and Peoria avenues.

Police say one person was pronounced dead at the scene and a second person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Both victims are adults, but have not otherwise been identified.

Officials say the shooting appears to be an "isolated incident" with no ongoing threat to the community.

What led up to the shooting is under investigation.