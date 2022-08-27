More than a week later, City of Peoria continues storm cleanup

PEORIA, AZ — Peoria solid waste crews continue to clean up from the August 18 storm that knocked out power lines and left debris in the streets.

City crews picked up bulk trash from homeowners for free. It’s the first time it did a special haul with no cost to residents, according to Aaron Redd, the solid waste manager for the city’s public works department.

“It’s a really good way for us to tell our residents that we’re with them," Redd added. "We’ve seen residents that have homes that have been damaged. Certainly, we don’t want to add more burden."

The city usually only does two bulk trash collections per year. Any other time, it’d cost homeowners money. It usually costs $50 per half hour for a special haul. It costs an additional $50 to use a tractor in that pickup.

When the city announced it’d do the haul for free, Redd said they received about 400 calls and emails from homeowners asking for a pickup. On Saturday, crews did much of the work, however, crews did go around to some homes during the week.

“Extremely busy, we’ve been in all four corners," Redd said. "We have the City of Glendale, which has volunteered to help us. We’re so grateful for our sister city that has given us that assistance."

Ozzie Ledezma stood outside his door watching crews clean up his tree limbs that fell from the storm more than a week ago.

He said he was going to call his landscaper but was told they were busy. Ledezma said he was quoted approximately $150 on top of the landscaping fees to get the tree limbs picked up.

A neighbor then told him about the city’s offer.

“I was already planning for this week, this weekend, moving things around. When I found out they were going to pick it up, it wasn’t hard work to move it to the front,” he said. “I’m actually glad they did this.”

The city said crews were at “maximum capacity” for storm debris pickup.

Officials ask homeowners that if they can wait, to store away existing debris until the next scheduled bulk trash pickup date.

If homeowners can’t wait, they can reach out to the city, but know it will cost money.

For more information from the City of Peoria call 623-773-7895 or email crews at solidwaste@peoriaaz.gov