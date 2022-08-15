Man arrested in shooting, carjacking at Peoria Target store

PEORIA, AZ — An arrest has been made in a shooting and carjacking case in Peoria last week.

Nineteen-year-old Adonijah Josiah Ortega was arrested and charged via criminal complaint for carjacking, using, carrying, brandishing, and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and felon in possession of a firearm.

At about 11:30 a.m., on August 8, Ortega allegedly walked up to the victim while he was getting into his car in the parking lot of a Target store, near 91st Avenue and Northern, and pointed a semi-automatic handgun at him.

Authorities say Ortega demanded the victim give him his keys and wallet and hit him multiple times in the head with the gun. During the striking, the gun fired twice striking the victim once in the right thigh.

At that point, Ortega grabbed the keys and took the victim's car, and drove off.

The victim then limped toward the store and received help from citizens until paramedics arrived. He was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound and multiple lacerations to his head.

Details of when or how Ortega was arrested haven't been released. He was charged on Friday, August 12.

An investigation remains ongoing by the Peoria Police Department, Phoenix Police Department, and the FBI.