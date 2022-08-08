Watch Now
PD: Victim injured during apparent carjacking, shooting in Peoria parking lot

Posted at 12:41 PM, Aug 08, 2022
PEORIA, AZ — Peoria police are looking for a suspect involved in an apparent carjacking incident at a shopping center.

The incident occurred in a parking lot near 91st and Northern avenues around noon on Monday.

Video from the scene showed a large police presence and crime scene in front of the Visionworks and Target stores.

Police say a shooting is believed to have occurred during the incident and the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene and officers are working to locate him. No suspect description has been released at this time.

The incident is still under active investigation.

