Crews searching for missing swimmer at Lake Pleasant

PEORIA, AZ — Maricopa County Sheriff's officials are searching for a swimmer who was reported missing in the water at Lake Pleasant Monday.

Emergency crews were called out to the lake Monday morning at about 11:30 a.m. for reports of a man who did not resurface in the water.

The search for the missing swimmer is ongoing.

It's the latest of several water-related incidents at the West Valley lake.

A body was pulled out of the water last week and a man drowned at the lake earlier this month. In March, two men died after their inflatable kayak capsized.

In 2022, numerous other drownings were reported at Lake Pleasant. Peoria Fire and Medical Department said last year, the main cause of these deadly accidents was due to a lack of boating experience and life jackets.