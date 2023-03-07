Two men found dead after inflatable kayak capsizes at Lake Pleasant

Two men have died after drowning at Lake Pleasant Sunday.

At about 7:45 p.m., the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office received 911 calls from witnesses who reported hearing distressed swimmers in the water near the Roadrunner Campsite.

The callers could not see the swimmers but heard yelling and calls for help, officials said.

MCSO and crews with Peoria Fire Department responded to the call and found an inflatable capsized kayak with nobody in it.

Crews began searching the waters and shoreline and found two different shoes floating in the water. Deputies utilized air, water and land resources but did not find the men.

The next day crews continued an extensive search of the water.

On Monday night, the body of one of the men was located 55 feet underwater. He was identified by MCSO as 28-year-old Christopher Govoni.

A short time later, the body of the second kayaker was located 100 feet from Govani. He was identified by MCSO as 24-year-old Rogelio Ortiz.

Officials say neither kayaker was wearing a life vest.

Detectives inspected the 10-foot inflatable kayak and found no damage. It's unknown what caused the two men to go underwater. Investigators believe they tried swimming to shore after they capsized and were about 600 feet away from the shore when they drowned.

An investigation remains underway.