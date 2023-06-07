MCSO searching for man who went underwater at Lake Pleasant, hasn't resurfaced

PEORIA, AZ — Maricopa County Sheriff's Office crews are searching for a man who reportedly went underwater at Lake Pleasant and hasn't resurfaced Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say the man was having difficulty swimming near Scorpion Bay Marina before going underwater.

Peoria Fire-Medical is on scene at Lake Pleasant. Expect minor delays while exiting the park. pic.twitter.com/iiVDWBFmsQ — Peoria Fire-Medical (@PeoriaFire) June 8, 2023

It is unknown how long the man has been underwater.

Officials did not provide any further information.

This is a developing situation. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest updates.