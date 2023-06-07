Watch Now
MCSO searching for man who went underwater at Lake Pleasant, hasn't resurfaced

Posted at 4:51 PM, Jun 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-07 20:06:52-04

PEORIA, AZ — Maricopa County Sheriff's Office crews are searching for a man who reportedly went underwater at Lake Pleasant and hasn't resurfaced Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say the man was having difficulty swimming near Scorpion Bay Marina before going underwater.

It is unknown how long the man has been underwater.

Officials did not provide any further information.

This is a developing situation. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest updates.

