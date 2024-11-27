Multiple shootings under investigation in Phoenix, Glendale on Tuesday night

PHOENIX — Phoenix and Glendale police are investigating multiple separate shootings that occurred in the Valley Tuesday night.

—

Glendale police say two gunshot wound victims were found in Glendale late Tuesday night.

One victim showed up to a hospital and a second victim was found near 51st and Maryland avenues.

Glendale police say both victims are tied to a Phoenix police investigation, but further details were not immediately confirmed.

—

Phoenix police say one shooting took place near 39th and Glendale avenues, with the victim being a teenager.

An unknown suspect reportedly shot the "older teenaged male" during a robbery.

The victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect or suspects have been located and the investigation is ongoing.

Phoenix police are investigating if this is connected to the shooting near 51st and Maryland avenues.

—

Officers were called to investigate a different shooting at a Phoenix hotel near Interstate 10 and 7th Street around 8 p.m.

The victim, only identified as a man, suffered critical injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

No suspects were in the area when officers arrived and the investigation is ongoing, police say.

—

One man was shot around 10:50 p.m. near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road after an apparent armed robbery incident.

Phoenix police say two men reported an armed robbery during which shots were fired, hitting one of the men.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Other responding officers located a vehicle nearby that was believed to have been involved in the incident. After the driver of the car tried to flee, police say all of the occupants in the car were detained. People in a second car were also detained for the investigation, police say.

—

Another shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Phoenix police officials say a man was found with at least one gunshot wound and he was taken to a hospital for treatment.

What led up to the shooting remains under investigation and it's unclear whether any suspects have been identified.