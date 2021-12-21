'She was a light, and it’s gone': Family of Valley woman murdered by boyfriend seek justice

LAVEEN, AZ — “She was a light, and it’s gone. It doesn’t make sense how someone could be so cruel. You robbed us. You robbed us,” Diandra Smith reflects on sister, Delores.

Delores Smith, will not spend another holiday with her two children.

Instead, her memory is honored by candlelight from friends outside her home.

“They lost their mom,” says Diandra. “They won’t associate Christmas trees and presents with Christmas. They’re going to associate it with the worst time of their freaking lives. And it’s not okay. They’re babies. It’s not okay.”

Twenty-seven-year-old Delores Smith leaves behind her 8-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son.

Delores was shot several times Sunday morning by her boyfriend, 20-year-old William Washington Calvin. The two recently started dating in October of this year.

“She was too good for this,” said Diandra as she shook her head. “She deserved better than this. And justice has to be served for her.”

Delores’ family remembers her big smile and a heart full of gold, “An amazing mom, everything she did was for her kids.”

Phoenix police say, Calvin, also attacked Smith's 6-year-old son, cutting him with a knife, after being called on a welfare check.

Investigators say Calvin was with the 6-year-old child. Officials eventually found, his mother’s body in her living room a few miles away. Calvin allegedly admitted to police to shooting Smith during a fight.

“I don’t care if it’s the last breath I take, Delores Smith’s name will always ring loud. Always,” says Diandra.

Calvin is in the Maricopa County Jail on first-degree murder and other charges.

He was also on probation - and wasn't supposed to have guns.

The family tells ABC15 Delores' 6-year-old son is healing after going to the hospital.