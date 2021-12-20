Man arrested after woman found dead, 6-year-old boy injured at Laveen home

PHOENIX — Police say a man was arrested after a woman was found dead and a 6-year-old boy was injured at a Laveen home Sunday morning.

Just before 10 a.m., officers responded to a welfare check call involving an injured child and found a 6-year-old boy, who was reportedly under the care of 20-year-old William Washington Calvin.

Police say Washington was asked where the boy's mother was and he responded she was at her home near 51st and Southern avenues.

Officers went to the home and found the 27-year-old mother shot multiple times inside her home.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Washington later admitted to shooting the mother during an argument and cutting the boy with a knife, police say.

The boy was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Washington, who police say was in a romantic relationship with the mother, was booked into Maricopa County Jail for first-degree murder and other charges.

Authorities say they believe there are no outstanding suspects in the incident.

An investigation is underway.