Westar Elementary students take on math, social skills through 'Coffee Cart Wednesdays'

GOODYEAR, AZ — Wednesdays are a little more fun at Westar Elementary School in Goodyear after the school created "Coffee Cart Wednesdays," where students in two different special education classes go around the school and sell coffee, water, Gatorade and snacks to teachers.

“Good morning, would you like anything from the coffee cart?” asked a student with the assistance of a tablet.

“Good morning, yes!” a Westar teacher responded.

Students work in two groups to sell teachers drinks and snacks. There’s a person taking care of the money, one to give the food and drinks to the teacher buying, another student who pushes the cart, and another who helps lead. Teachers are nearby to help out and mark down what the customer buys.

Doing the coffee carts give students a chance to have hands-on experience learning outside of the classroom, using their social skills and math.

“It gives them the opportunity to interact with other adults, learn how to project themselves, how to respond in a variety of situations, and it ups the game for them in that respect,” said Anne Hansen, a teacher who helps oversee the program.

Hansen said the coffee cart program was made possible by grants they applied for before the pandemic. They were approved in 2019, but then COVID-19 hit and they started the coffee carts last school year.

Racheal Hughes, another teacher who oversees the program, says the coffee cart has grown, adding that they’ve had to buy more items to keep up with demand.

“Oh, it makes my heart happy. Also, see them being part of the community here at Westar, and seeing the staff interact with our students and my students interacting with everyone. It’s just a sense of community here is awesome,” Hughes said.

Going around talking to different teachers, it gives students a boost of confidence, learning how to sell their goods and get out in the Westar Elementary community.