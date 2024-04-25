15 patients treated after possible exposure to odor at Goodyear warehouse, fire officials say

GOODYEAR, AZ — Goodyear Fire Department officials say 15 people have been taken to a hospital for treatment after being potentially exposed to an unknown substance in a warehouse.

Emergency crews were first called to an industrial building near Bullard Avenue and Yuma Road Thursday morning for reports of an “unknown odor” coming from a forklift battery inside the warehouse.

The forklift has been removed from the building and 15 people have been taken to a hospital to get checked out, fire officials say.

All of the patients are in stable condition.

Goodyear Fire officials say the building was ventilated and employees are returning inside.

No other details have been released.