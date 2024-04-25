Watch Now
NewsWest Valley NewsGoodyear News

Actions

15 patients treated after possible exposure to odor at Goodyear warehouse, fire officials say

Officials say all of the patients are in stable condition.
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Goodyear hazmat situation 4/25
Posted at 9:41 AM, Apr 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-25 13:50:43-04

GOODYEAR, AZ — Goodyear Fire Department officials say 15 people have been taken to a hospital for treatment after being potentially exposed to an unknown substance in a warehouse.

Emergency crews were first called to an industrial building near Bullard Avenue and Yuma Road Thursday morning for reports of an “unknown odor” coming from a forklift battery inside the warehouse.

The forklift has been removed from the building and 15 people have been taken to a hospital to get checked out, fire officials say.

All of the patients are in stable condition.

Goodyear Fire officials say the building was ventilated and employees are returning inside.

No other details have been released.

ABC15 IS HERE TO HELP

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you!

Email us: share@abc15.com

Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Latest from ABC15 Arizona:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo