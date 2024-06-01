'Justice moves slow': Family of victim lost in suspected street racing crash still pushing for justice

GOODYEAR, AZ — One year after a devastating three-car crash, a case against the surviving driver still moving through the courts.

Brian Rose, 43, was hit and killed over Memorial Day weekend in 2023. Family said Rose was making a trip to the store.

"There's not a day [that] goes by that I don't think about him," said Rose's brother, Dallas Harding.

Harding sat down with ABC15 one year later to remember Rose, who he described as full of life.

"He was just so much fun and he had an attraction to him that people kind of gravitated toward," said Harding.

He said every day is a battle, the family frequently drives by the crash site. Rose was hit and killed in his car less than half a mile from the home he shared with his brother's family.

"We heard or felt the boom and ran outside," said one neighbor, describing the crash in 2023. "That's when I saw the cloud of smoke."

That neighbor lived near 155th Avenue and Indian School Road. Court documents show Goodyear Police believe a truck driven by Andrew Lugo and a Jeep driven by Douglas Shippy started racing about half a mile before it all ended in a fiery crash. Police, at the time, estimated those cars were going around 80 to 90 miles an hour in a 45-mile-per-hour zone. Rose's car, the third involved, was in the wrong place at the wrong time. The driver of the jeep also died.

Lugo was arrested with multiple charges recommended. Police said he had two passengers, including a child, in the car at the time.

One year later, a case against Lugo is still moving through the courts. ABC15 learned the original case was dismissed, but Lugo was re-indicted a short time later in 2023. The Maricopa County Attorney's Office confirmed Lugo is currently facing manslaughter and endangerment charges.

"Justice moves slow I'll tell you that," said Harding.

Within the last few months, a potential trial date was moved back to September.

"We are just waiting for that day in court where hopefully justice will be served," said Harding.

Lugo pleaded not guilty in 2023. His attorney Friday did not have a comment at this time.

Goodyear Police sent ABC15 the following statement:

"Speeding and reckless driving not only endanger the lives of those behind the wheel but also innocent bystanders. This tragic incident in Goodyear, where a street race led to the deaths of two individuals, is a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of such actions. It's a reminder to prioritize safety and responsibility on our roads."

