Two people killed, driver arrested after alleged street racing DUI crash in Goodyear

GOODYEAR, AZ — A man is in custody and faces two counts of manslaughter among other charges after a deadly crash in Goodyear over the weekend.

According to court paperwork, 50-year-old Andrew Lugo was driving a GMC Sierra along Indian School Road Sunday around 5:30 p.m. when he was seen racing a Jeep Wrangler by multiple witnesses. The two vehicles crashed with a third bystander vehicle, a Chevy Cruze, near 155th Avenue.

Both the driver of the Jeep and the driver of the Cruze died at the scene from their injuries.

Both the Jeep and Cruze vehicles caught fire after the crash and were seriously damaged.

Lugo's fiance and 8-year-old daughter were in the vehicle with him at the time of the crash. Neither suffered serious injuries.

Lugo reportedly refused to perform any sobriety tests at the scene or provide a breath sample for BAC testing. According to court paperwork, Lugo's blood was drawn at the hospital after the crash and showed a .15 BAC%, nearly twice the legal limit.

Investigators on the scene estimate Lugo was driving approximately 80-90 MPH in a 45 MPH residential zone.

Lugo was arrested and faces two counts of manslaughter, two counts of endangerment, one count of aggravated DUI with a passenger under 15, one count of extreme DUI, one count of racing, and one count of reckless driving.