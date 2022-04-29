Watch
NewsWest Valley NewsGoodyear News

Actions

Goodyear police arrest alleged hit-and-run driver in 13-year-old’s death

Goodyear police have arrested the man they believe is responsible for Tuesday's hit-and-run crash that killed a 13-year-old boy on Thursday night.
Elliot Rd and Estrella Pkwy ped crash.png
Posted at 10:02 PM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-29 01:45:41-04

GOODYEAR, AZ — Goodyear police have arrested the man they believe is responsible for Tuesday's hit-and-run crash that killed a 13-year-old boy.

Police say they searched a home in the neighborhood near Estrella Mountain Elementary School, where they arrested a male suspect without incident Thursday night.

13-year-old Dylan Buensuceso was riding his bike home from school when he was hit by a full-size white Ford truck near Estrella Parkway and Elliot Road.

Dylan was taken to the hospital but didn't survive.

"He was funny. He was popular. He likes to make people laugh," said Dylan's father, Frederick Buensuceso. "He had a great sense of humor. He was very smart. I ache for him to be here, but he's never coming back."

Dylan's dad says the crash happened less than one block away from their home.

The case is still under investigation. The identity of the suspect has not yet been released.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

You could win tickets to Disneyland! Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 6-7AM.