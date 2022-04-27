Child hit by a hit-and-run driver in Goodyear

Watch
Goodyear police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday afternoon. A spokesperson for Liberty Elementary School District says an eighth-grade student was hit near Estrella Parkway and Elliot Road while walking home from school and has been hospitalized with "significant" injuries.
Posted at 5:05 PM, Apr 26, 2022
GOODYEAR, AZ — Goodyear police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Liberty Elementary School District says an eighth-grade student was hit near Estrella Parkway and Elliot Road while walking home from school and has been hospitalized with "significant" injuries.

Police say they are searching for a full-size white Ford truck with possible front-end damage believed to be involved. The driver is believed to be a Hispanic male wearing a long-sleeved orange shirt at the time of the crash.

