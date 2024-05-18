Goodyear looking to update growth plan in special all-mail ballot election

GOODYEAR, AZ — One of the fastest-growing cities in the country is deciding just how best to grow right here in the Valley.

Goodyear is updating their General Plan in a special all-mail ballot election that ends next week.

For Miguel Gonzalez, moving to Goodyear last year was a no-brainer.

“I really like Goodyear because it’s a clean city, very peaceful place to live,” said Gonzalez.

Like Gonzalez, thousands are taking their cars and moving to the West Valley. Goodyear alone has seen a 15% growth in the past four years. The potential is great, but so are the challenges.

“Goodyear is only about 12% built out, so our future is development,” said Laura Kaino, the Vice Mayor of Goodyear.

Another big issue here in Goodyear is traffic, especially during rush hour at Dysart and McDowell roads. Despite the backlog of issues, Goodyear is holding their special all-mail ballot election to update the General Plan.

The plan gives voters a voice in how city leaders plan for growth and is rehashed every 10 years.

A Goodyear retail survey in 2023 showed what residents want most, and for grocers, Trader Joe’s came in at number one. Top Golf was the top pick as entertainment. For retailers, it was Macy’s. And the most desired dining type for residents are non-chain restaurants.

"You know, I have the application Nextdoor, and it's always someone stole something from a car, somebody broke into a house. So security is a big thing that we need here in Goodyear," said Alejandro Jimenez, a Goodyear resident.

While the city is focusing on building better roads and bringing in more businesses, Gonzalez says more parks and a swimming pool are on his wishlist.

Goodyear residents have until Tuesday next week to turn in their ballots.