Goodyear cycling crash victims reflect on difficult year as anniversary approaches

GOODYEAR, AZ — As the wheels and Clay Wells’ feet keep spinning and moving, so does he, and nearly 20 other cyclists and their families whose lives changed one year ago Sunday.

On February 25, 2023, a pickup truck driver ran into a group of 20 cyclists on the Cotton Lane bridge just south of MC 85 in Goodyear.

The man had told police his steering wheel locked. However, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office told ABC15 they had two investigators look at the car and found no issues.

The suspected driver of the pickup truck was released from jail shortly after the crash. TheMaricopa County Attorney’s Office told the victims in November that she would not pursue felony charges due to lack of evidence. At this point, the case is in the hands of the Goodyear City Prosecutor’s Office for misdemeanor charges, who still have another year to file for that.

“When you see the images of that day and the bodies, and the wreckage and the carnage, and you can’t prove recklessness? I really, I don’t have any respect for that,” said Wells.

Wells was one of the victims most impacted by the crash. He was in the hospital for four months, going through five surgeries for 12 different injuries.

“It’s been a journey,” Wells said.

For a man who used to ride more than 200 miles a week, he’s currently around 55 miles per week on a stationary, indoor bike.

“It hasn’t gone as quick as I want it to, but nerves heal at their own pace,” he told ABC15.

As Wells goes through massage and physical therapy and works to get stronger and better every day, his life has been changed. He told ABC15 he was the only victim in the crash who didn’t remember anything weeks after the crash.

“The only memory I still have is of me dropping back in the group and passing Karen on my right. The last thing I remember is her laughing, talking to Janice. It was five weeks later before I could connect the dots,” Wells said, getting emotional.

Both David Kero, from Michigan, and Karen Malisa, from Goodyear, lost their lives in the crash.

The last year for the Malisa family has been heartbreaking. While the family has had great support from friends, other family and the cycling community, it’s a loss that will continue to resonate.

“I get kind of a feeling of emptiness when I have a good day or have an accomplishment, and I pull out my phone to call her and you just remember,” said Stephen Malisa, one of Karen’s son.

Their heart and souls miss the woman who was known for a contagious laugh and beautiful smile, and most of all, a positive person who kept everyone going.

“I just miss not being able to feel her strength and support. That's what I miss the most,” said Steve Malisa, Karen’s husband.

The Malisas had a pin on their shirts with a photo of Karen that said “See the good.” They both told ABC15 Karen would always see the good in everybody.

“That was her, very inspirational,” Steve said.

As time keeps moving forward, the family has found a sliver of peace with help from the cycling community that’s supported them immensely. Even so, Steve himself took up cycling.

“It’s a blast. I see what my wife loved,” he said, adding that the camaraderie is what he believed his wife loved.

Sunday marks one year since everything changed, and the West Valley Cycling group will ride together to remember David and Karen.

“I’m going to finish the ride that she started. That’s what she’d want me to do,” Steve said.

Even both of Steve and Malisa’s sons, Stephen and Michael, will be riding to the bridge where the crash happened. Stephen told ABC15 he’s avoided it a few times before.

“A little nervous,” he said of the ride. “But, as he said, she would like us to go through and finish it and be there for everyone else.”

As the wheels continue to spin, or in the cycling community, they call it marginal gains, going a little bit at a time, they’re all riding forward together, with the loved ones they lost and their memories, alongside with them every day.

“There are people out there, until we make that journey together, the healing won't be complete,” Wells said.

They hope to have more people from the cycling community come out and support them as they honor David and Karen, as well as give strength to each other. They will also be putting out a ghost bike in their memory.

The Malisa family is also expressing their deep gratitude to all the people who have been there for them in the last year, grateful to have been around a tight-knit community to gives them the strength to keep going.