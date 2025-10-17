Amazon drone makes unanticipated landing in Valley neighborhood

GOODYEAR, AZ — What might look like a fallen Amazon delivery drone could actually be an unexpected, controlled landing, a mechanism to ensure safety when things go awry.

Neighbors in one Goodyear community posted photos online of an Amazon drone lying on the sidewalk on Tuesday. Austyn C. said he was checking the mailbox when he noticed the drone on the ground.

“I’m glad that it didn’t just hit me or my car, honestly, because it was like five feet away,” He said. “That shouldn’t be there. It’s not an everyday occurrence.”

ABC15 reached out to Amazon to get more details on what happened. Read their statement below:

“During a delivery on Oct. 14, a Prime Air drone made a precautionary safe landing due to external factors outside of its control,” Spokesperson Terrence Clark said in a statement. "Safety is our top priority, and the drone’s onboard perception system worked exactly as it was designed by identifying an appropriate area for it to land. The drone landed safely, there were no injuries or damage to the property, and we’re thankful to our community neighbors for their support.”

The company calls these kinds of unexpected landings "Safe Contingent Landings.” They happen when weather conditions change suddenly, if there are cell tower outages, emergency air traffic or system failures.

The company says the technology guides the drone to the ground using cameras and radar to avoid people, pets, homes and cars. Then, the company picks up the equipment.