14-year-old boy dies after crash involving commercial truck in Goodyear

GOODYEAR, AZ — Goodyear police say a 14-year-old has died after a crash with a commercial truck Monday afternoon.

The boy was riding a minibike when he collided with the truck around 3:45 p.m. near Van Buren Street and Estrella Parkway.

Police say the boy was found "unresponsive and was still underneath the truck as units were arriving."

CPR efforts were made before the boy was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

The driver remained on scene and cooperated with officers, according to police.

The investigation remains under investigation.